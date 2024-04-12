Bishop Walsh boys, girls tennis win 5-0 over Keyser

Apr. 11—CUMBERLAND — The Bishop Walsh boys and girls tennis teams rolled to 5-0 wins over Keyser on Tuesday.

On the girls side, Autumn Hoppert defeated Connie Stronger, 7-6, 1-0 (forfeit) in first singles and Adair Perini downed Kylie Keplinger, 6-4, 6-4, in second.

In first doubles, Lydia Vassiliadi/Marina Williams beat Carlee Staggs/Claire Reel, 4-6, 6-2 (10-4), Rachael Still/Rachel Wharton toppled Emily Tasker/Aubrey Fisher, 6-2, 6-4, in second and Cassie Hein/Sejal Ghimire edged Kara Junkins/Morgan Jones, 7-5, 6-4, to secure the sweep.

In boys singles action, David DiNola dropped just two games in a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Trey Kitzmiller, and Mani Vahedi defeated Nate Lewis, 6-2, 5-7 (10-6) in second singles.

Mason Mathews and Carson Hamelin double-bageled Dylan Milla and Ben Heavener of Keyser, 6-0, 6-0, in first doubles.

Ofek Cohen-Inbar and Minh Lee beat Keyser's Naim Smith and CJ Fraley, 6-4, 6-2, in second doubles, and JJ Pacsuta/Christian Dowling were awarded a forfeit win in the final doubles match.

Bishop Walsh's home match with Southern and Keyser's home contest with Berkeley Springs were rained out on Thursday.