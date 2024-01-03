Bishop Verot's Carter Smith, a Michigan commit, named Florida Gatorade Football Player of the Year

Bishop Verot junior quarterback Carter Smith had a record-setting 2023 season and it didn't go unnoticed.

The University of Michigan commit has been named the 2023-24 Gatorade Florida Football Player of the Year.

The award program, in its 39th year, honors one player from all 50 states and the District of Columbia for excellence on the field, in the classroom, and in their community. Smith joins former Mariner star Earnest Graham (1997) as the only other Southwest Florida player to win the award.

Carter Smith, a Bishop Verot junior, has committed to play football at Michigan.

The Vikings' 6-foot-3, 185-pound signal caller passed for 2,223 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2023, leading the Vikings (11-2) to the Class 2S state quarterfinals. Smith also rushed for 715 yards and 19 scores as he broke Dallas Crawford's Lee County record of 113 total career touchdowns as he now has 117 with another season to play. He's ranked as the nation’s No. 19 recruit in the Class of 2025 by On3.com.

Smith was named the Southwest Florida Offensive Player of the Year as a sophomore after throwing for 3,104 yards and 29 touchdowns and adding 19 rushing touchdowns, while setting Lee County records for passing and total yards (3,796) in a season.

Off the field, Smith has volunteered locally as part of multiple community service initiatives with Valerie’s House, a non-profit organization that benefits children who have lost close family members. He has also donated his time to community cleanup projects after Hurricane Ian. In the classroom, he has maintained a weighted 3.33 GPA.

Of the 51 Gatorade Player of the Year winners, one will be named the National Player of the Year at a later date. The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which uses experts including coaches, scouts, media, and others as sources to help evaluate and determine the state winners.

Smith joins recent Gatorade Florida Football Players of the Year Brandon Inniss (2022-23, American Heritage School), Kenyatta Jackson (2021-22, Chaminade-Madonna Prep), James Williams (2020-21, American Heritage High School), and Derek Wingo (2019-20, St. Thomas Aquinas High School), among the state’s list of former award winners. Past notable winners include Emmitt Smith, Peyton Manning and Kyler Murray.

Smith will also receives a grant to donate to a social impact partner. To date, Gatorade Player of the Year winners’ grants have totaled more than $4.9 million across more than 1,600 organizations.

