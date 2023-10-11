Bishop Verot standout, three-star safety Leroy Roker commits to Ohio State Buckeyes

One of the most in-demand recruits in Southwest Florida made his commitment on Wednesday.

Bishop Verot senior defensive back Leroy Roker, who pulled in offers from Miami and Ohio State last week, announced his intentions to become a Buckeye, according to a post on social media.

Prior to his senior year, Roker transferred from Canterbury to Verot. He received his first offer from South Dakota in June, followed by offers from Iowa and Old Dominion. He took his official visit to Ohio State last weekend.

Roker was a dynamic player at Canterbury, running the ball, catching passes and playing defense for the team that plays in the Sunshine Athletic Conference. At Verot, he has primarily played safety, though he has also rushed for 154 yards and a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass.

"He just blended right in," Bishop Verot head coach Richie Rode said. "Watching his growth on the field has been incredible."

In his first game with Verot, a 56-21 win against Port Charlotte, Roker picked off two passes and scored a rushing touchdown. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown in the team's victory against Sarasota.

The rangy, 6-foot-1 safety has recorded 34 tackles, six pass breakups and a fumble recovery. Roker has helped secure the back end of the improved Viking defense, helping the team to a 6-1 start.

"He just covers so much ground he gives us the ability to do so many creative things," Rode said. "He’s smooth, he's instinctual, he’s got that explosive burst."

That athleticism has also helped him on the basketball court, where he has been a standout player in Southwest Florida. Roker was an All-Area First Team selection for Canterbury the past two seasons.

Ohio State, ranked No. 3 in the latest college football rankings, are unbeaten under head coach Ryan Day to start the season.

The immediate boost Roker has provided for a talented Bishop Verot squad suggests a bright future with the Buckeyes.

"He’s just a sponge, and he’s the ultimate team and locker room guy," Rode said.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Bishop Verot safety Leroy Roker commits to Ohio State