Bishop Verot four-star quarterback Carter Smith commits to Michigan, coach Jim Harbaugh

Editor's Note: This story will be updated.

Carter Smith requested "Mr. Brightside" last week on the pregame playlist in Viking Stadium before Thursday's tilt against Mulberry for a reason.

The song has been a tradition inside Michigan Stadium after the third quarter ends, with over 100,000 people screaming lyrics to the hit song by The Killers.

Recently coming off a visit to Ann Arbor, the Bishop Verot quarterback announced a commitment to the Wolverines Tuesday morning, giving Michigan and coach Jim Harbaugh a talented athlete under center in the 2025 class.

Carter Smith committed to Michigan on Nov. 14, 2023.

“When we got to Michigan, it seemed like every person we ran into whether it was a fan, a person at the team store, people who didn’t know he was a recruit, seemed so nice and genuine,” Dan Smith, Carter's father, said. “There’s a family tailgate by the field. He allows the boys to go say hi to their parents right before they get on the bus for the game. He’s got an open door policy for practice for parents. And you get into the staff, Harbaugh was incredible. We sat with him for about an hour, talked a little about football, but talked more about life… It blew us away. The academics there are just second to none.

“We’re in Coach Harbaugh’s office, and in walks J.J. McCarthy. Even Harbaugh made the comment, and was like, ‘You guys look identical.’ I just keep going back to it. They’re the exact same kid. It feels like you’re almost getting another J.J. McCarthy. Not saying Carter’s going to be that, but it’s a very similar play style and a very similar kid, and he can fill that role.”

Smith was last year's Southwest Florida Offensive Player of the Year after throwing for 3,104 yards and 29 touchdowns, adding 19 rushing touchdowns on the ground as Verot finished 10-3 with a Final Four appearance in Class 2S.

Carter Smith, right, the quarterback for the Bishop Verot football team is congratulated by teammate, Leo Berman after a touchdown during a game against the Cardinal Mooney football team at Bishop Verot on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. Bishop Verot won.

Smith has had a strong career with the Vikings, throwing for 6,969 yards and 69 touchdown passes with just nine interceptions. He's rushed for 1,878 yards and 41 touchdowns, breaking numerous Lee County records over his last 2 1/2 years that have been owned by county greats.

The journey for Smith started as an elite baseball player, one that could've been the highest-drafted local product since Shane McClanahan in 2018 to the Tampa Bay Rays. But football became Smith's love, as he made the decision to step away from the diamond last season after his freshman year.

Carter Smith, the quarterback for the Bishop Verot High School football team throws during a game against Estero High School at Bishop Verot on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Bishop Verot won 52-0.

"It’s one of the most storied, if not the most storied program in college football,” Smith said. “For him to have that opportunity, I can’t even wrap my head around it right now. It’s so humbling and great for the family. Being by his side when he was a little kid, I kinda always knew he was going to end up being a football player. At five years old, he was just different, even in flag football. He just happened to be really good really early on the baseball side, and it just took him a while to get going and get the recognition for the football aspect.

“He made his decision (to commit to football) last year. He did that all on his own. Me being a former baseball guy, everybody was asking, ‘Oh, how do you feel about this’? I just wanted to let the kid do what he wants to do. If he loves football, he loves football. It’s working out for him.”

The urge to watch Smith follows a similar track to that of former five-star running back Richard Young at Lehigh, as many neutrals who live in the area want to check out the 6-foot-3 quarterback at least once. It happened just last week in the regional quarterfinals against Mulberry, which was a 47-6 blowout in favor of the Vikings.

“There was an older couple that hadn’t been to a game in 16 years,” Smith said. “They heard he got offered from Michigan, so they came to the game on Thursday just to see him. What’s really impressed me this year with him, every week this year he’s basically been done by the first drive of the third quarter in nine of our games. All of his numbers have been cut in half, and he doesn’t care.

"He’s shown it’s totally about his team and not about the records or throwing for 50 touchdowns or 350 yards. That’s what’s impressed me as a dad. To him, it doesn’t matter.”

Follow Southwest Florida Sports Reporter Alex Martin on X: @NP_AlexMartin. For the best sports coverage in Southwest Florida, follow @newspresssports and @ndnprepzone on Instagram.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Michigan, Jim Harbaugh land commitment from Bishop Verot four-star QB Carter Smith