Bishop Verot football aiming for back-to-back Final Four appearances after historic season

The formula for the Bishop Verot football team has been a simple one for the entire season.

Score points, play defense, running clock opponent.

In all 10 of Verot's wins on the field this season, that formula has worked. The Vikings (11-1) will look to get back to the Class 2S Final Four on Friday, hosting Sarasota Booker (8-4) at Viking Stadium.

Dunbar hosts Bishop Verot in high school football on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Dunbar High School in Fort Myers. Bishop Verot won 49-14.

“We gotta keep doing what we do. It’s exciting to eat football turkey on Thanksgiving," Bishop Verot coach Richie Rode said. "There's nothing better than being involved in football and being able to still be playing during Thanksgiving week. So, we're excited for that. And then, we're hosting two years in a row, we're going to host a home regional championship. If you can't get excited for that this game ain't for you. So, our kids will be excited. They'll be ready, hopefully we'll have a good week of practice and focus without school. It kind of screws up the timing. But it'll be fun. … At least it’ll be somebody different, somebody new and we'll be ready for the challenge."

It'll be the first meeting between the two teams in 39 years, with the last result being the most lopsided between the two sides: Bishop Verot 72, Booker 0. Verot leads the all-time series 5-4, and in eight of the nine meetings, the losing side has scored six points or fewer. The lone game bucking that trend came in 1983, which was a 58-52 win for the Tornadoes.

The Lemon Bay Manta Rays hosted the Booker Tornadoes in Englewood on Friday. MATT HOUSTON/HERALD-TRIBUNE

Booker has had its share of success against Southwest Florida teams in the postseason, sitting at 5-2 when facing teams from Lee and Collier counties. Last week's win against Lemon Bay saw Booker only muster 158 yards of offense in a 14-0 win, averaging just under 3.6 yards per play.

Verot's lowest yardage totals and yards per play came in the same game, its lone loss of the season to Jesuit. The Vikings had 275 yards of offense and averaged 6.98 yards per play in the 36-29 loss. For the season, Verot's averaging 8.95 yards per play, an improvement off of last year's average of 7.84 yards per play.

“They’re really good," Booker coach Scottie Littles said. "You watch them on tape, I think we have 2-3 games of them, and they’re big, they’re fast and they’re explosive. Their quarterback (Carter Smith) is, I think, committed to Michigan now. They’re as good as they come, but this time of the year, strap it up and play.”

Bishop Verot Vikings quarterback Carter Smith (9) throws the ball as a First Baptist Academy Lions defender dives for him during the first quarter of a game at Bishop Verot High School in Fort Myers on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

Smith has had another strong season and turned in an impressive performance in his first game since committing to Michigan last Tuesday. The junior completed 11 of 13 passes for 288 yards and four touchdowns, which gave him 114 total career touchdowns, breaking the Lee County record of 113 set by former South Fort Myers High star Dallas Crawford. Smith now has 73 passing and 41 rushing scores with his entire senior season left to play.

"You know, just another good week throughout the week with practice and film and all that stuff," Smith said of this week's preparation. "And then just do what we do on the field. You know, don't change anything. Nothing at all.”

Facing a first-team defense that's allowed 200 yards or fewer over the last five games, the Tornadoes will look to exploit matchups offensively. Josiah Booker might be the one to do that, as the senior comes into Friday with 45 receptions, 739 yards, and six touchdowns. On the ground, Ahmad Hunter will look for his first 100-plus yard effort since Week 2. The senior ran for 93 yards on 19 attempts last week against Lemon Bay.

Vikings running back Deshon Jenkins breaks free as Bishop Verot defeated Mulberry 47-6 in a Region 2A-4 quarterfinal on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.

Littles also looks at the defensive line play as a key factor, thinking that's going to be make-or-break for his side, trying to stop Deshon Jenkins (1,092 yards, 12 TDs) and Ohio State commit Leroy Roker (244 yards, 3 TDs, 10.6 YPC). Jenkins just went for a career-high 257 rushing yards two weeks ago against Mulberry in a 47-6 win.

"I think they’re the team that we’re going to play that matches our athleticism and speed," Littles said. "So now it comes down to can the d-line produce again? And they’re always going to give us a chance every Friday. We knew athletically we had an advantage against Lemon Bay and Fort Meade. Now, we have to see if we can go toe-to-toe with (Bishop Verot) and make some plays when it matters."

Ryan Gadson returns a punt for a touchdown as Bishop Verot defeated Estero 44-6 in a Region 2S-4 semifinal on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

As for what Rode is expecting, it's going to be what Verot has seen for much of the season: a hungry opponent that's going to do as much as it possibly can to try and win. Entering Friday, the Vikings are 17-1 in their last 18 home games, while Booker is 6-6 on the road over the last two seasons.

"Booker, I know is extremely athletic," Rode said. "They got a couple guys back that did some big things last year that they're doing again this year. I think they have a newer coach. They have had some good wins under their belt. They've done some good things. But either way, they got to come here so I'm happy about that.”

The News-Press/Naples Daily News pick: Bishop Verot 42, Booker 14

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Bishop Verot, Booker set to square off for Final Four berth in Class 2S