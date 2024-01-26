Bishop to rename football stadium after former athletic director George Luna

The Kingsville Record reported earlier this week that Bishop CISD is changing the name of its football stadium to honor the life and legacy of former athletic director George Luna.

The announcement to change the stadium's name from Bishop Badger Stadium to George Luna Stadium, came during a Jan. 22 school board meeting.

Luna, who worked in the district for more than two decades, passed away in December after undergoing treatment for his heart.

Luna was a head football coach for five seasons at Bishop before stepping down in 2015 to focus on the athletic director role.

