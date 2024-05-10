Bishop Moore 2025 QB Bjorn Jurgensen commits to Virginia

For the second time in six years, a College Park high school quarterback has announced his intentions to head to Virginia.

Bishop Moore quarterback Bjorn Jurgensen announced last week that he has committed to play for the Virginia Cavaliers, the second player to do so since Edgewater’s RJ Harvey in 2018. Harvey, as most Orlando college football fans know, is now the star running back at UCF after putting away his quarterback ideas and becoming one of the best running backs in the country.

“Oh wow, I didn’t know that,” Jurgensen said, upon learning Harvey, too, had started at Virginia as a quarterback. Jurgensens’s path, however, will remain behind center.

The No. 17-ranked player in the Sentinel’s 2025 Central Florida Super60, Jurgensen has quickly risen to prominence since a terrific junior year that saw him lead Bishop Moore into the Class 2M region finals and a 9-4 record in 2023. Somewhat overshadowed by the gaudy passing numbers of super sophs Noah Grubbs of Lake Mary, Brady Hart of Cocoa and Sabby Messick of Tohopekaliga, Jurgensen quietly racked up a great season with 2,466 yards and 29 touchdowns on 186 of 277 passing. That’s an impressive 67% completion rate with only eight interceptions.

What most people don’t understand about Jurgensen, however, is his ability to run the football. He is not considered a dual-threat quarterback, but wathc out. Jurgensen has no designs on becoming the next Harvey, but the kid can move. He led Bishop Moore in rushing a year ago with 632 yards on 82 carries, a whopping 8 yards per carry.

“Yeah, I think that catches a lot of people by surprise, my ability to make plays when everything kind of breaks down,” Jurgensen said. “When stuff breaks down I think I just do a really good job of staying calm, looking down field and just making plays happen.”

Despite his lack of big-time attention, Jurgensen has been on his own publicity tour this offseason, winning Alpha Dog honors at the Orlando Elite 11 competition as well as earning mention as one of the top performers at the February Under Armour Orlando camp. He will compete at the national Elite 11 competition in Los Angeles, June 18-20.

“I think I have progressed a ton since last year,” Jurgensen said. “I think my development just keeps on building and building. All of the hard work I’ve put in is starting to show up at these camps … against all of these guys who are ranked higher than me or all the guys who have more height than me.

“I really feel like I showed that I can compete with anyone out there.”

He picked Virginia over FBS offers from Appalachian State, Bowling Green, FAU, East Carolina, Georgia State, James Madison, Old Dominion, Temple and Western Kentucky. He said Thursday he is ecstatic about his opportunity.

“I saw everything that I was looking for,” Jurgensen said of Virginia, his only Power Five scholarship offer. “I had been talking to a bunch of Power Five schools for awhile now, but this just seems like the best fit for me with academics and with football. I think I really fit in there.”

His main recruiter at Virginia has been quarterbacks coach Taylor Lamb.

“The coaching staff, I think they are really genuine. They are really trying to build a program and trying to build us as men, outside of football,” Jurgensen said. “They’re big on networking us and getting us to know different Virginia alumni and the campus is beautiful and it’s a great college town (Charlottesville). It’s just a place where I really want to be.

“Everybody there seems like really good people and that will make my experience there that much more enjoyable.”

Lamb has been recruiting hard for the 6-foot-2, 180-pounder. He was elated when he received the commitment call from Jurgensen.

“I was on the phone with Coach Lamb and I told him I wanted to come there and he said, ‘Oh I knew it. I knew I was close to getting you,’ He was super excited that I called,” Jurgensen said. “Then I called Coach [Tony] Elliott, the head coach, and he was super excited too.”

He has proven himself as a leader and he’s currently beaming with confidence and not necessarily surprised by his own progress.

“Honestly, not really. I know that I’ve worked really hard and I knew that someday all of my hard work was going to pay off,” Jurgensen said. “If I just kept my head down and kept grinding, I knew I’d get what I want, and that’s just the opportunity to play football at the next level. I’m just really happy and very blessed.”

A lot of his excitement going into the 2024 season also has to do with the players he has surrounding him. Bishop Moore is loaded with talent and is looking to make a deep run into the state playoffs.

“I think things are going really good coming into this spring season and we’re going to be really strong in the fall,” Jurgensen said. “I’m excited and I want to get a state championship. That’s the goal right now.”

Chris Hays can be found on X @OS_ChrisHays and he can be reached by email at chays@orlandosenitnel.com.