Bishop McCort's Beppler, Penn Cambria's Harrold earn Point Stadium Award football nominations

Nov. 24—Bishop McCort Catholic senior Brock Beppler and Penn Cambria junior Gavin Harrold earned the final two monthly Point Stadium Award nominations for performances at the city stadium.

A running back/defensive back, Beppler carried 18 times for 162 yards and four touchdowns in McCort-Carroll's 42-0 victory over Greater Johnstown on Sept. 29 at Sargent's Stadium at the Point.

Beppler averaged nine yards a carry in his team's first victory of the season during Week 6.

A wide receiver/defensive back, Harrold collected 140 yards and scored three touchdowns on only five carries in a 41-14 victory over McCort-Carroll on Oct. 20.

Harrold scored on runs of 33, 33 and 60 yards. He also took a pitch and passed for a 25-yard touchdown. Harrold caught one pass for 13 yards, and made three tackles with one interception and a pass breakup on defensive.

The football nominees will vie for the fall Point Stadium Award and scholarship.

The monthly nominees in the running for the spring/summer award and scholarship include Mainline Pharmacy's Griffin Madden (August), Mainline Pharmacy's Devon Boyles (July), O's Tyler Cote (June), Forest Hills High School's Tyler Orris (May), Bishop McCort Catholic High School's Mason Pfeil (April) and Pitt-Johnstown's Josh Ulery (March).

The overall Point Stadium Award winners will be announced next month.