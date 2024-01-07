Bishop McCort takes gold seven times, easily captures team title at LHAC individual tourney

Jan. 7—TYRONE — If the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference individual tournament is any indication of postseason success, the Bishop McCort Catholic wrestling team may be hoisting multiple team trophies.

The Crimson Crushers were beastly over two days at Tyrone Area High School, particularly in the semifinals and finals. They went 8-0 in the semifinals and 7-1 in the finals on Saturday to easily capture the team title by 72.5 points, 245.5-173, over Chestnut Ridge.

"The guys wrestled really tough this weekend," Bishop McCort coach Howard Forrest said. "The guys were really determined to come in this year, make a statement and show all the work that they've been putting in."

Bishop McCort, which has had to sit out the past two postseasons because of recruiting violations, got off to a roaring start in the finals when Lincoln Sledzianowski (121), Jax Forrest (127), Mason Gibson (133) and Bo Bassett (139) all won by technical falls and combined to score 75 points.

"That's crazy," Coach Forrest said. "We encourage our guys to be offensive. We want to keep scoring and being aggressive. One, it's fun for the fans to watch because there's action going on. Two, it's being able to push that pace and kind of break guys.

Melvin Miller (152), Devon Magro (160) and Owen McMullen (172) also won titles. Sam Herring had a 4-1 lead over Philipsburg-Osceola's Marcus Gable in the 145-pound finals, but Herring injury defaulted after one period due to ankle injury. Bishop McCort's Jordan Butler (215) finished third.

"They took him to get x-rays," Coach Forrest said of Herring. "They didn't know if he dislocated or broke something in his ankle."

It was a very good day for wrestlers in The Tribune-Democrat coverage area. Chestnut Ridge's Dominic Deputy (107) and Easton Mull (114) and Somerset's Rowan Holmes (215) also won titles. Penn Cambria's Trent Hoover (152), Bedford's Ceaton Hale (215) and Somerset's Zane Hagans (285) finished second.

In that stretch from 121 to 139, Bishop McCort wrestlers were piling up points faster than the snow that was piling up outside. Any of them could have been named Outstanding Wrestler. In the end, Huntingdon's Andrew McMonagle was given that nod by the coaches.

Sledzianowski (three technical falls and a fall over two days) rolled up an 18-3 technical fall over Penns Valley's Jack Darlington in 4:21. Jax Forrest (three technical falls) earned a 19-4 technical fall over Bald Eagle Area's Lucas Fye in 2:41.

Gibson (two technical falls, major decision and pin), a state runner-up three years ago as a freshman, rang up a 22-7 technical fall over Penns Valley's Colten Shunk in 1:48. Bassett (four technical falls) soared to a 26-9 tech fall over Bellefonte's Ezra Swisher in 1:40 to hike his record to 23-0.

Miller (24-2) used his quickness to hand Hoover (18-1), the Panther Holiday Classic most outstanding wrestler, his first loss, 5-2. Miller got a takedown with 3 seconds left in the first period, escaped in the second and got another takedown of the two-time Southwest Regional champion in the third.

"It feels great," Miller said. "I practice with him once a week. He comes up to Young Guns. I respect him. He's a tough opponent."

"He wrestled a really good kid," Penn Cambria coach Todd Niebauer said. "We've got to close that gap. We've got to figure out some things. Trent is a pretty smart kid. He's got a great wrestling mind. (Miller) is a super good athlete. He's super quick."

Magro (two technical falls, pin and decision) earned an 11-6 decision over Clearfield's previously undefeated Brady Collins. Magro had four reversals and a three-point nearfall.

"Magro wrestled really tough," Forrest said. "He's been really coming along this year, placing at Ironman, placing at Powerade."

McMullen and Tyrone's Kyle Scott were tied, 2-2, in the third period when McMullen got a takedown with 1:20 left. Scott escaped and was very close to a takedown before time expired in a 4-3 McMullen win.

Deputy (three pins and a decision) earned a 3-0 win over Bald Eagle Area's Tanner Guenot. The returning state runner-up got a takedown out of a long first-period scramble, added an escape in the second and defended a Guenot takedown attempt in the third. Deputy is 16-0.

In a matchup of returning state qualifiers, Mull (two pins and a decision) pinned Philipsburg-Osceola's previously unbeaten Caleb Hummel in 1:45.

"I'm a pinner," Mull said. "I have lots of pins, and that's what I go for. My goal for the season is to hit 27, which will put me on pace for 100 by the time I graduate. Me and Caleb have wrestled before. He got the best of me the last time we wrestled, but we're both improving ourselves."

Chestnut Ridge had six other place-winnerrs in Mason Weyant (third, 133), Trenden Willey (fourth, 121), Alex Crist (fourth, 189), Carter Wharton (fifth, 139), Jayden Imler (fifth, 152), Aaron Ickes (seventh, 145).

"We're fighters," Mull said. "We have lots of guys fighting back after they lost early."

Holmes rolled to four pins in the tournament, including one in 3:04 over Hale.

Hagans (two pins and a decision) dropped an 8-2 decision to Tyrone's Braden Ewing.

"It feels good," Holmes said. "It was a good tournament for me too."

Forest Hills had eight wrestlers — Hunter Forcellini (third, 139), Isaiah Shilcosky (fourth, 133), Kory Marsalko (third, 172), T.J. Carroll (fifth, 127), Logan Moss (sixth, 107), Nick Noon (sixth, 152), Jake Yatsky (sixth, 215) and Lucas Deloatch (sixth, 285) — reach the podium.

Somerset had five other medalists, Michael Bridge (third, 114), Logan Baker (third, 160), Deshonn Valentine (fourth, 127), Sam Sheeler (fifth, 121) and Drew Miller (sixth, 133).

Penn Cambria had other medalists in Nick Summerville (fifth, 215), semifinalist Layton Munyon (sixth, 121) and Jesse Horning (sixth, 189).

Westmont Hilltop also had medalists in David Ray (fourth, 145), Jonah McCoy (fourth, 285), Owen Dluhos (fifth, 107). Richland had three place-winners in Brady Kostick (fifth, 114) and Tucker Lindrose (sixth, 145), Grayson Mahla (sixth, 160).

Central Cambria had three place-winners in semifinalist Burke Niebauer (fourth, 114), Jake Wilson (sixth, 139) and Deklan Estep (eighth, 160). Bedford's Kylar Claycomb was third at 285.