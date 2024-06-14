Bishop McCort Catholic's Keegan Bassett earns 2nd 15-Under Pan American Championships Greco-Roman title

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador – Bishop McCort Catholic rising freshman Keegan Bassett recorded three technical falls and one pin as he earned the United World Wrestling Greco-Roman 15-Under Pan American Championships title Thursday.

At 41 kilograms, Bassett beat El Salvador's Melbin Hernandez Cruz, Mexico's Hector Aguilar Rodriguez, Panama's Carlos Belmo Cortez and Puerto Rico's Maddox Millan. Bassett also won Pan American gold in November.

After his final win, Bassett took off his shoes to retire with an unblemished record in Greco-Roman. He was unbeaten in the style over his career and won six Pennsylvania, three USA Wrestling Kids Nationals, two Pan American and two U.S. Open titles.

Bassett will wrestle freestyle Saturday.