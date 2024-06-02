Bishop McCort Catholic's Bo Bassett earns spot on 20-Under world wrestling team

GENEVA, Ohio – Bishop McCort Catholic rising junior Bo Bassett earned a spot on the 20-Under freestyle wrestling team as he swept the best-of-3 championship series at the World Team Trials Saturday.

At 65 kilograms, Bassett beat California's Aden Valencia 3-2 and 4-0 in the finals.

Bassett, who won a PIAA Class 2A title this year, will compete for the United States of America team from Sept. 2-8 in Pontevedra, Spain. He will also wrestle in Peru in July during the Pan American championships.

This is the fourth year in a row a Bishop McCort wrestler has competed on a world team.

Bishop McCort rising junior Jax Forrest, a 2024 PIAA champ, lost in the finals to Wyoming Seminary graduate and Penn State signee Luke Lilledahl, who won four state titles over his career. Lilledahl beat Forrest 9-4 and 7-7.