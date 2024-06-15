Bishop McCort Catholic wrestlers Bo Bassett, Jax Forrest ranked as the top 2 rising juniors

Bishop McCort Catholic rising junior wrestlers Bo Bassett and Jax Forrest are ranked No. 1 and 2, respectively, in the the country among their class by FloWrestling.

The contact period for college coaches starts at midnight Saturday. Both wrestlers are expected to receive a flurry of calls from collegiate coaches when the contact period begins.

Bassett and Forrest each won 2024 PIAA Class 2A titles.

Bassett earned a spot on the 20-Under freestyle world team. He was the 2021 Cadet World Wrestling freestyle champion.

Forrest finished fourth at this year’s U.S. Olympic Trials and was the 2022 United World Wrestling Cadet runner-up.

Bishop McCort rising sophomore Melvin Miller, who won a 2024 PIAA Class 2A title, is ranked No. 1 in the class of 2027.