Bishop McCort Catholic softball team beats Ferndale with 8th-inning home run

May 16—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Coming down to crunch time, the only senior on the field stepped up in a big way during Wednesday's District 6 Class 1A first-round softball playoff game at Ferndale Area.

Bishop McCort Catholic senior Karalyn Bailey delivered a three-run homer to left field in the top of the eighth inning and put her team ahead to stay as the Crimson Crushers advanced with a 10-7 victory in extra innings.

The Crimson Crushers advance to face No. 1 seed West Branch at 4 p.m. Monday.

"It was a really fun game," said Bailey, who provided two hits. "It felt really good to come back and win it at the end. I was a little bit nervous because I didn't have a good game before. I kept my cool and knew that first pitch was going to be in there."

No. 9 seed Bishop McCort earned its first playoff victory in five years. Junior right-handed pitcher Belle Toth went 4-for-5 at the plate with two home runs and three RBIs. She went the distance in the circle, striking out nine batters and inducing 17 swings and misses.

"We just had to stay positive the whole time and believe in each other," Toth said. "We only had nine people today, but it was just a pretty solid game and we all have faith in each other."

Bishop McCort avenged a 9-8 loss to Ferndale from April 24. The Crimson Crushers have lost to Ferndale by one run in each of the past three seasons.

No. 8 seed Ferndale (8-13) trailed 6-1 in the first inning and later tied it up in the third.

The Yellow Jackets never led in the game.

"They did a great job battling back as well," Ferndale coach Les Gaunt said. "The game went back and forth. Hats off to them. They made some good plays when they had to and they came through with the bats and the hits when they needed them. It's one of those games you hate to say it's a coin flip, but we were fortunate enough to gather the win earlier in the year. Today was their day. The plays went their way and they fought hard, and they deserved to win."

Bishop McCort's Reese Jarvis provided three hits, including two doubles. Kalina Bailey and Kylie Durst each added two knocks.

"It was a great game, going back and forth," Bishop McCort coach Garret Marion said.

"The girls never gave up. They held them on defense when they had to. Whenever it was time to put more runs on the board, they did that."

Ferndale's Aubrielle Leverknight went 5-for-5 with a home run, while striking out six in the circle over eight innings. Maisen Sechrengost added two hits.

Ferndale had a great opportunity to go ahead in the sixth, but Bishop McCort catcher Kalina Bailey picked off a runner at third base for a crucial out.

With two outs in the eighth, Karalyn Bailey sent the first pitch she saw from Leverknight and deposited it well over the left-field fence to go ahead 10-7.

Two Ferndale singles in the bottom half brought the tying run to the plate, but an infield pop up ended the game.

Toth hit an opposite-field homer in the top of the first inning to put Bishop McCort up 1-0.

Ferndale (8-13) scored in the first when a dropped third strike got away and allowed Lydia Hyland to score from third base.

In the second, Bishop McCort took advantage of a two-out error to score five runs. Durst and Toth produced RBI singles.

Kalina Bailey delivered a three-run homer to left.

Ferndale tied the game once again with five runs in the third.

Baylie Moschgat produced a two-run single. Two runs scored on a throwing error to first base. The tying run scored on a wild pitch.

Toth and Leverknight exchanged solo home runs off their counterparts in the fourth for another tie.

