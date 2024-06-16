Bishop McCort Catholic rising freshman Keegan Bassett dominates on way to 15-Under Pan American Championships freestyle title

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador – Bishop McCort Catholic rising freshman Keegan Bassett recorded three pins on his way to claiming a United World Wrestling 15-Under Pan American Championships freestyle title Saturday.

Bassett earned the Greco-Roman championship Thursday.

At 41 kilograms, Bassett won each of his three matches by fall. He pinned Mexico's Israel Amaro Garcia (1:14), Panama's Carlos Belmo Cortez (21 seconds) and Panama's Eydan Lezcano (28 seconds) in the final.

In November, Bassett swept the Pan American Championships gold medals in both freestyle and Greco-Roman.

Team USA easily ran away with the team race at 230 points. Eight members won Greco-Roman and freestyle gold medals.