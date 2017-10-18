Bishop makes 27 saves, Stars beat winless Coyotes 3-1

DALLAS (AP) -- Radek Faksa, Dan Hamhuis and Alexander Radulov scored their first goals of the season, and the Dallas Stars held off the winless Arizona Coyotes 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Arizona (0-5-1) remained the only NHL team without a victory. The Coyotes tried to rally from a 2-0 deficit, beginning with a second-period goal by Jason Demers. They outshot Dallas 15-9 in the third, but goalie Ben Bishop stopped all 15 shots for his third win.

Radulov scored into an empty net with 52 seconds left.

The Stars (3-3) have won two straight for the first time this season. They can equal their longest winning streak of 2016-17 with a victory Thursday at Arizona.

Adin Hill made his NHL debut in goal for the Coyotes and had 31 saves.

Bishop finished with 27 saves.

Faksa and Hamhuis each added an assist.

Faksa scored 5:17 into the first period. Mattias Janmark skated from the left side around the net and tried for a wraparound goal. Hill stopped the shot, but Faksa backhanded the rebound over the prone goalie.

Dallas' lead grew to 2-0 at 10:48 of the second, when Tyler Pitlick found Hamhuis low in the left circle and fed him a pass from the right corner. Hill couldn't react fast enough to stop the defenseman's slap shot.

Demers scored for Arizona at 14:40. He picked up the puck from teammate Max Domi, skated to the middle of the left circle and lifted a wrist shot inside the right post.

The Coyotes' two power plays came together early in the third period. They had a 5-on-3 advantage for 17 seconds, but Bishop saved both shots on goal during that stretch.

NOTES: With goalie Antti Raanta out because of a lower-body injury, the 21-year-old Hill was recalled from Tucson of the AHL. . The Stars have won their last 10 home games against Arizona dating to Feb. 7, 2012. . Coyotes D Oliver Ekman-Larsson played in his 500th NHL game. . Dallas' Antoine Roussel and Arizona's Luke Schenn fought just 1:26 into the game. . The Stars have not been outshot in a game this season. . Demers is one of three Coyotes defensemen, along with Alex Goligoski and Kevin Connauton, who played for Dallas.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Return home for another game against Dallas on Thursday night.

Stars: Complete the home-and-home set at Arizona on Thursday night.

---

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey