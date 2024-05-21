Bishop LeBlond soccer falls in Class 2 District 8 Championship

May 20—Monday provided a warm afternoon at Dave Goodwin Field in Cameron, Missouri, as the two-seeded Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles and the one-seeded Maryville Spoofhounds battled for the Class 2 District 8 Girls Soccer Championship.

The two teams both found themselves on the scoreboard in the first half, but the Spoofhounds were able to attack quickly in the second half, and never looked back as they used a 2-1 victory to punch their ticket to the state tournament.

LeBlond's Maddie Sego was holding down the goal defensively with few stops as Maryville seemed to be on the attack most of the first half. Spoofhounds' Braelyn Hannigan used a free kick from 20-yards out that Sego was able to swipe down before it crossed the goal line.

Less than three minutes later, Sego wouldn't have the same amount of luck, as Jalea Price caught the pass that was rolling ahead, and skyrocketed the ball just above the left fingertips of Sego for the contest's first score.

With two minutes remaining in the first half, Bishop LeBlond's Emily Weddle had a free kick, which she placed on the left corner of the net, but a Spoofhound was there, using her head to knock the ball out of the way. On the bounce from the rejection, a Golden Eagle was pushed, setting up a penalty kick.

Kinsely Hazelwood was tasked with the penalty kick, choosing the right side which threw off the Spoofhound goalie and resulted in a goal, leaving the game in a 1-1 tie heading into the halftime break.

Coming out of halftime, the Spoofhounds needed only 59 seconds to make their next, and final, move of the contest. Hannigan brought the ball back, resetting the offense. Her kick went under the legs of Allie Welter, where Price received the pass, quickly turning and kicking across the field to the right corner of the goal for the lead and eventual win.

The Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles end their season at 11-7 overall after moving up to Class 2 from Class 1 this season.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.