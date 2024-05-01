Bishop LeBlond girls soccer held onto victory with low scoring affair

Apr. 30—Due to the weather, two of the stronger high school girls soccer programs battled it out an hour earlier than intended, as the Mid-Buchanan Dragons took a small trip to Bishop LeBlond to take on the Golden Eagles.

LeBlond entered the game on a two-game win streak, while the Dragons entered on a losing streak, hoping to get back in the win column. It was a low scoring affair, and the Golden Eagles were able to make it three straight with a 1-0 victory.

Shots were taken early, as less than four minutes into the contest, the Dragons led Emily Parrot with a nice pass, but LeBlond goalie Maddie Sego was able to beat the speeding forward to keep the goal tied at zero early on.

Mid-Buchanan was the aggressor early, as less than three minutes later, Emma Lisenbee was able to kick the ball but it collided off Emily Weddle as the Dragons once again came up empty.

It would take about nine minutes of game time before LeBlond started leaking to Mid-Buchanan's side of the field, as Lindsey Atha had a clear shot on goal, but Alandra Starks stomped her foot on ball before it left the foot of Atha, resulting in no goal, keeping the score at zero.

After 15 minutes of play, LeBlond's Emma Garvey found herself on the right side, kicking across the field to place the ball in front of the goal on the left corner, and the ball to a small bounce, connected with Katie Sego's foot, and found the back of the net for the first goal of the contest.

The remaining half was filled with close opportunities for the Dragons. One instance saw Parrott's corner kick rolled in front of Avani Kendzora whose shot was wide left. Another instance in the first half came from Danika Black crossing out her defender, clearing a space for a shot on goal which hit the left goal post and bounced back in play.

When the second half rolled around, LeBlond switched their approach and played on the defensive end most of the remaining 40 minutes, and it was doable thanks to Golden Eagles' goalie Maddie Sego.

With 25 minutes remaining in the contest, Liv Moeckli passed ahead to Kendzora who had a one-on-one opportunity with the goalie, but Maddie Sego blocked the shot head on, keeping the Golden Eagles' lead.

Kendzora would have another opportunity at a goal with under a minute remaining, but her shot and Kaitlyn Mejia's would both be blocked.

Mid-Buchanan will be back in action Wednesday against Savannah at home. Bishop LeBlond back in action Friday hosting St. Pius X.

