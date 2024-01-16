Bishop leaving Arkansas football to reunite with Odom in Vegas

LaDarrius Bishop was looking for a change of scenery, and decided to settle on Sin City.

The Ashdown native, who played under Barry Odom for three seasons before Odom took the UNLV head coaching job, will be joining the Rebels for the 2024 season, it was announced Wednesday.

Bishop is a part of a small nucleus of former Arkansas defensive backs who have elected to rejoin Odom in the desert after he won 9 games in 2023 and made it to the Mountain West Championship game before losing to Boise State and then losing to Kansas in a bowl game.

Malik Chavis and Jalen Catalon have both made their intentions to transfer to UNLV as well.

In 2023, Bishop only saw snaps primarily on special teams after battling injuries for much of 2022.

He only has the one year of eligibility left that was awarded to him because of being on the Razorbacks during the 2020 COVID campaign.

