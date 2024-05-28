Bishop Gorman star linebacker Landon McComber will visit USC

Four-star linebacker Landon McComber was offered by USC earlier this year. The Bishop Gorman star is now set to have an official visit with the Trojans in June.

McComber visited UCLA on May 17 and has visits set up with Stanford (May 31), Utah (June 7), Texas (June 14) and USC (June 21).

McComber is rated the No. 40 linebacker in the country for the 2025 recruiting class and the No. 6 overall recruit in Nevada, according to the 247Sports composite.

He has compiled an impressive list of offers from Power Five programs including Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Michigan, UCLA, Stanford, Cal, USC, Utah and Notre Dame.

The Trojans have been able to get in the front of the line on a number of recruitments, securing official visits from multiple top prospects in the 2025 class. Adding McComber to the mix would only further strengthen the future of Matt Entz and D’Anton Lynn’s defense.

The Trojans have to become rugged enough and deep enough on defense that they can stand tall against the big boys in the Big Ten. This is another attempt to build a defense worthy of their new conference.

Coveted linebacker Landon McComber from powerhouse Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman has locked in five official visits: https://t.co/cttKBvsPfV pic.twitter.com/T4m8syvymo — Blair Angulo (@BlairAngulo) May 16, 2024

