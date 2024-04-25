Bishop Gorman High School varsity baseball team forfeits previous games due to NIAA violation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Bishop Gorman High School varsity baseball team has had to forfeit games previously played in the current season after a self-reported violation of a NIAA policy, according to a letter obtained by the 8 News Now Investigators.

The National Interscholastic Activities Association, based in Sparks, is the governing body of high school athletics and activities, according to its website.

Athletic Director Grant Rice told parents of students in Bishop Gorman High School’s baseball program that the violation is regarding the eligibility of a student on the varsity baseball team.

“On April 18, 2023, it was brought to our attention that an administrative error was made when the permission to play paperwork for a transfer student was submitted at the beginning of the season,” Rice wrote in the letter dated April 23rd. “Upon further investigation, the error was rectified and the necessary transfer paperwork to request approval for the student to participate was submitted. It has been ruled that he will be eligible to participate for the remainder of the season.”

All games in which the player participated in the season so far will result in a forfeiture of those contests, according to Rice.

“We are terribly disappointed in the result of this infraction and the negative impact on the baseball program and the players,” Rice wrote.

Rice also referred to a separate internal investigation.

“This regrettable result is in no way related to the ongoing internal investigation currently being conducted by the school regarding the baseball program,” Rice wrote.

The Bishop Gorman High School varsity baseball team is ranked number four in the state, according to Max Preps.

Early Wednesday evening, the 8 News Now Investigators reached out to Bishop Gorman High School and the NIAA for more information.

Bishop Gorman provided the following statement:

It is unclear how many games the varsity team will have to forfeit.

