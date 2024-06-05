Bishop Gorman four-star lineman impressed by USC’s Josh Henson

Alai Kalaniuvalu is a 6-foot-4, 300-pound four-star interior offensive lineman. He plays at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. He holds offers from 25 Power Four programs, including Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Washington. He visited Nebraska in April and Cal in May. He has additional visits scheduled for the next three weekends with Utah, Michigan and finally Oregon on June 21. USC is also on his radar screen. He is a prime USC recruiting target. Josh Henson would love to bring him to Los Angeles.

The Trojan coaching staff emphasized the importance of culture, development, and preparing for the next level, which resonated with Kalaniuvalu. This was consistent with the comments made by Aaron Dunn, a four-star, 6-foot-8, 285-pound offensive tackle from Spanish Fork, Utah, who also visited USC during the past weekend. Elite offensive linemen are showing interest in offensive line coach Josh Henson’s teaching techniques, which has been a noticeable trend in this recruiting cycle.

“For me, the biggest takeaway is the culture and the history and then coach Josh Henson, the offensive line coach,” Kalaniuvalu said in an interview with Trojansports.com. “ Just sitting down and talking with him, he really knows and understands the game. it was crazy to me all the things that I learned as he was teaching me how to recognize a blitz.”

Head coach Lincoln Riley has consistently stressed the importance of size in meeting the program’s highest goals. USC’s priority for elite size in the trenches, on both sides of the ball, aligns with this goal in the 2025 class.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire