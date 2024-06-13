Bishop Gorman baseball coach responds to firing: ‘Unfathomable and unfair’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Six weeks after forfeiting some of their 2024 regular season games, the administration at the powerhouse private Catholic high school Bishop Gorman fired their coach.

Gorman previously suspended Chris Sheff earlier in the season before it self-reported a violation of Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association rules, according to a letter the 8 News Now Investigators obtained in April.

Sheff, in response to a request to be interviewed, said in a message to the 8 News Now Investigators he does not know why he was terminated.

“I’m not bitter about this,” Sheff said Thursday afternoon. “Just very disappointed in the Gorman administration and the diocese.”

The Gorman administration released its unsigned statement earlier Thursday. In its entirety, the statement reads: “Earlier this spring, the administration of Bishop Gorman High School retained a third party to conduct a thorough investigation into allegations concerning its baseball program. After a full review of the findings, the Administration made the decision not to retain head coach Chris Sheff. As this involves a personnel matter, there will be no further comments. A search for a new head coach will begin immediately.”

Bishop Gorman’s baseball team – under Sheff – won the 2023 state 5A baseball tournament after the Gaels compiled a 35-2 record. The team’s Instagram says the team has won nine Nevada State Championships and two national championships.

Sheff, in his statement, defended his resume at the helm of the successful baseball team.

“I put my heart and soul into building Gorman into a national power,” he wrote. “So this just seems unfathomable and unfair.”

Sheff continued: “I wish the Gorman coach the best of luck. He’s going to need it.”

When the team announced it was essentially forfeiting its season, the 8 News Now Investigators obtained a letter from Gorman athletic director Grant Rice.

“On April 18, 2023, it was brought to our attention that an administrative error was made when the permission to play paperwork for a transfer student was submitted at the beginning of the season,” Rice wrote in the April 23 letter. “Upon further investigation, the error was rectified and the necessary transfer paperwork to request approval for the student to participate was submitted. It has been ruled that he will be eligible to participate for the remainder of the season.”

The school had further no comment. Similarly, the NIAA also had little to say.

“The NIAA office administers penalties if a violation of a Nevada Administrative Code is found to have occurred,” Donnie Nelson, Executive Director of the NIAA wrote in an email to the 8 News Now Investigators. “The NIAA office does not get involved with school and/or district personnel matters.”

The NIAA ignored a request for clarification.

At the time, Athletic Director Grant Rice announced the school was conducting an internal investigation. He told parents of students in Bishop Gorman High School’s baseball program that the violation is regarding the eligibility of a student on the varsity baseball team.

“It’s been rumored that a group of parents who were dropped down to the junior varsity team were the instigators,” Sheff said. That allegation has not been confirmed.

