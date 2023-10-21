Bishop Chatard's state title defense starts with 40-7 win over a team that was unbeaten.

For defending Class 3A state champion Bishop Chatard, slow starts and early deficits were just small roadblocks during their undefeated regular season.

The Trojans came back from a three-score deficit to beat Cathedral. They erased a 13-0 deficit against Brebeuf Jesuit and finished the win with over 600 yards of offense.

Their regular season success prepared them for Friday's Class 3A sectional opener against fellow unbeaten Tippecanoe Valley, and with starting quarterback Aidan Arteaga back in the lineup after missing the past three games, the Trojans didn't blink despite failing to produce much offense in the first quarter.

The normally explosive Chatard offense entered play averaging 32.3 points per game, but it was the defense that sparked the 40-7 win over the Vikings.

"Our defense has been money all year," Chatard coach Rob Doyle said. "A really fast, flowing defense and they've been leaders for us."

Chatard (10-0) defensive back Ryan Keating forced two first-quarter turnovers — an interception and a forced fumble — but the offense failed to turn either miscue into points. Tippecanoe moved into Chatard territory for the first time early in the second quarter. On 4th-and-5 from the Chatard 37, defensive end Sam Feeney shed his blocker and chased down quarterback Cody Eastgate for the sack, forcing a turnover on downs.

The defensive stop jolted the offense to life, and four plays after Feeney's sack Arteaga connected with Colin Guy for a 25-yard touchdown pass. The touchdown was the first of five straight scoring possessions and the first of two touchdowns from Arteaga to Guy.

The duo's second score came with a high degree of difficulty, but it showcased the trust between the passer and receiver.

After a Vikings fumbled kick, the Trojans went to the air to score with less than a minute remaining in the first half. On 3rd-and-4, Guy ran and hitch-and-go, trying to fool the defensive back with a double move. The Tippecanoe cornerback stayed in phase, and the visitors kept a safety over the top to bracket Guy in the end zone. Double coverage and all, Arteaga let the pass fly into the left corner of the end zone and Guy elevated over two defenders for the touchdown.

"I have a lot of confidence in (Aidan), and he has a lot of confidence in me," Guy said. "He trusted me that I would come down with it, and I did.

"Over the offseason we worked a lot on every aspect of the game, catching the ball and throwing," added Arteaga. "We'd throw every day, as much as we could. I just trusted him more and more as we trained together.

"He's a great athlete, phenomenal athlete. Can catch and run very well. I knew he was gonna be down there, so I threw it.”

Senior running back Jack Weybright showed off impressive athleticism of his own on Chatard's first possession of the second half. Weybright took a short swing pass from Arteaga, juked one defender in the left flat, ran past two more, sprinted for the left pylon and cut back at the last second, dropping another would-be defender on his way into the end zone.

Feeney added a 20-yard scoop-and-score on Tippecanoe's next possession, putting the Trojans up 34-0 with 4:46 left in the third.

The Trojans advance to face Guerin Catholic (8-2) in the sectional semifinals next week. Chatard pulled out a 13-7 overtime win over the Golden Eagles during the regular season.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana high school football: Can anyone beat Bishop Chatard in 3A?