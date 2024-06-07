Bishop Carroll's bats silenced in PIAA Class 1A quarterfinal against Saegertown

HARMONY, Pa. – Coming into its PIAA Class 1A baseball quarterfinal game against Saegertown at Seneca Valley High School, Bishop Carroll Catholic was feeling good, having knocked off defending champ Clarion Area in Monday’s first round.

On Thursday afternoon, their toughest foe all year came back to sink their season in an 11-0 loss in five innings.

“Today, we ran into our nemesis, which is the curveball,” Huskies coach Bill Schenk said. “If you look back to the teams we played in districts, they were all fastball pitchers.

“We did well with that. Today, their pitcher was probably throwing 75% curveballs and we struggled.”

Bishop Carroll (11-14) could only muster three hits, all singles, against Saegertown (20-3) starter Blake Burchill.

Seniors Luke Repko and Zander Sekerak and junior Jacob Gregg were the only Huskies to get hits.

Burchill tossed a five-inning shutout, allowing three hits and striking out four without walking a batter.

“I came out throwing strikes and all my pitches were working today,” Burchill said. “I had a huge confidence boost from Monday’s win.”

“He’s a freshman and is extremely mature for his age,” Saegertown coach Nick Leslie said. “He came out and pounded the zone and once we got a lead, it was more of forcing Bishop Carroll to get themselves on base.”

Bishop Carroll senior Mark Mento got the start and had a clean first inning, surrendering a single and leaving the runner stranded.

In the second, he allowed a one-out solo home run to DeMarcus Manning, but shut the door after allowing a single. Senior catcher Tobey Becquet threw the runner out attempting to steal and Mento got the next hitter to fly out.

The next inning, things started to unravel for the Huskies. The Panthers sent eight men to the plate and scored three runs on four singles and a double to expand their lead to 4-0.

“All year, our game plan has been to get quality pitching, make the routine plays in the field and when we get on base, we’re looking to create chaos and get clutch hitting,” Leslie said. “We executed in all facets today.”

The wheels came off in the fourth for the Huskies as District 10 runner-up Saegertown sent nine batters to the plate and tacked on another five runs on a pair of singles and a double.

“I struggled a little bit, and it seemed that whatever I threw, they found contact,” Mento said. “Even if it wasn’t a good pitch, they still found a hole to hit the ball through.”

“Mark was on short rest, but he’s done that in the past,” Schenk said. “Saegertown is a very good hitting team, one of the best we’ve seen this year. They put the ball in play and did all the little things to win, and I give them credit.”

Repko came on in relief with the bases loaded and gave up a two-run single to center fielder Wyatt Burchill and a walk to Leslie to fill the bases with Panthers.

Manning then hit a bases-clearing double. He finished the day 3-for-4 with four RBIs and was a triple short of the cycle.

“I did what coach has been telling me all season, destroy the baseball in half,” Manning said.

The Panthers added a pair in the fifth on a two-run single by Young off Repko, who tossed one inning of relief, allowed four runs on four hits, walked three and struck out one.

Young was 2-for-2 with a pair of singles, a sacrifice fly and three RBIs.

The loss was a difficult one for Bishop Carroll, which was not expected to make it as far as it did this season as the No. 6 seed in District 6.

Schenk wanted his players to remember the ride that got them to that point, not the way it ended.

“It’s tough right now, but for the season that we had, we weren’t expected to be in the spot we were and I reiterated that to the boys,” Schenk said. “Down the road, they’ll see what they accomplished this season.”