Bishop Carroll Catholic's Luke Repko to golf at Penn State Altoona

EBENSBURG, Pa. – Golf as Bishop Carroll Catholic recent graduate Luke Repko’s sport of choice at the college level may have turned heads around the area.

The 2023-24 all-state basketball selection thought about playing hoops, but settled on golf at Penn State Altoona.

Repko, a five-sport standout over his high school career, announced his decision Monday afternoon.

“I did visit a couple schools, but Penn State Altoona overall, I liked it more,” Repko said.

“I liked the smaller schools. I think it will fit me better. The campus is really nice. Going in undecided, I feel like they have majors I like.”

Repko lettered in baseball, basketball, football, golf and soccer during his scholastic career.

He was named to the 2023-24 Class 1A all-state second team in basketball after totaling more than 1,000 career points and helping the Huskies win their third District 6 title in four years. Repko thought about playing basketball, but decided to hit the links instead.

“I was looking at playing basketball at Penn State Altoona, but I feel like I want to play golf more now,” Repko said.

“It’s a sport you can play the rest of your life.”

The son of Summit Country Club’s PGA professional, Randy Repko, Luke Repko is joining a Penn State Altoona golf squad that is certainly on the ascension. The Lions, coached by Tom Koehle, have won eight Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference titles and made seven NCAA Division III appearances, including in 2023-24.

“It’s very cool to see that they made it the whole way to Las Vegas for the national tournament,” the right-handed Repko said. “They definitely worked hard to get where they went. I can’t wait to join them and hopefully continue that in college.”

Penn State Altoona’s golf team will have Conemaugh Township Area graduates Jack Ankeny and Sam Sharbaugh on its roster this fall.

Out of the five sports Repko played, golf has been the one he competed in the longest.

“I’ve been playing golf for longer than anything else,” Repko said. “It’s always been a part of my life. I feel like if I continue playing golf, I can do well.”

He sees putting as one element of his game that can upgrade while he focuses solely on golf.

“Definitely my putting,” Repko said.

“I think that can improve at the next level.”

A 2023-24 Cambria County Basketball Coaches Association first-team selection, Repko scored 613 points and averaged 21.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 3.1 assists per game this past season.

The Huskies advanced to the PIAA semifinals this past campaign and won District 6 crowns in 2021, 2022 and 2024.

He was a member of this year’s baseball team that began the District 6 playoffs as the No. 6 seed, finished as runner-up and then upset defending PIAA champion Clarion Area in the first round. The Huskies advanced to the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2011.

Repko also punted on the McCort-Carroll Catholic football squad. He was a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference selection in baseball, basketball, football and golf over his career. Repko will remember his time on Husky Hill quite fondly.

“I’m definitely going to miss it here,” Repko said. “Every season was full of a lot of excitement no matter what sport we were playing. We worked hard for every sport. It definitely showed that we work a lot. We made it far, especially in basketball and baseball this year, especially when they didn’t expect us to do that. I’m going to miss it a lot.”

Repko is the son of Randy and Dawn Repko.

