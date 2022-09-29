Bisciotti: Jimmie Ward said Rams had 'bad sportsmanship' in '21 season
NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti reports San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jimmie Ward said Rams had "bad sportsmanship" in '21 season.
NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti reports San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jimmie Ward said Rams had "bad sportsmanship" in '21 season.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 4 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints.
Speculation surrounding Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham and the Arizona State football program continues to swirl.
Despite a Week 3 hiccup, the 49ers are favored at home vs. the Rams.
For the 2022 Seahawks, their biggest issue is their inability to stop the run.
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (shoulder) had a full practice Thursday. Cook sat out Wednesday’s practice. Cook has called himself day to day with his dislocated shoulder, but he hopes to play through the injury. A year ago, Cook missed one game with a similar injury before returning to play with a harness. Cook is [more]
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 4 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions.
Colorado is the betting favorite to win the Stanley Cup.
Here's how to watch the matchups on NFL+, the league's new streaming service.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 4 matchup between the Chicago Bears and New York Giants.
Chris Jones was penalized for something he said to the Colts’ Matt Ryan. What did he say? One clue may be in what Jones said three years ago to the quarterback he’ll face Sunday.
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman took a hilarious shot at fellow retired wideout Brandon Marshall during "Inside the NFL."
Following Sundays win over the Buccaneers, Aaron Rodgers said he saw something on the Jumbotron and passed the information along to Matt LaFleur. Now, hes changing his tune.
The ManningCast is so good because it’s just a couple of guys who know a thing or two about football talking about football. It’s loose, it’s unscripted, it’s fun. And it sometimes includes poking a little harmless fun at a team, a player, a coach, whoever. Eli Manning did that on Monday night, regarding the [more]
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 4. The Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles will remain undefeated.
The year is 2022 and Mickey Mouse is out here catching strays.
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said this week that he is planning to play against the Bengals on Thursday night despite the back and ankle injuries that led him to be listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report of the week. It appears to be the Dolphins’ plan as well. Tom Pelissero of NFL [more]
Fantasy football analyst Chris Allen reveals his lineup advice for the huge Thursday night matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins.
Our fantasy football analysts look into their crystal balls for Week 4 — which of their predictions will come true?
Cooper Rush’s unlikely rise as Cowboys QB has allowed him to be mentioned in history with Hall of Famers Roger Staubach and Kurt Warner as well as the unknown Virgil Carter.
Considering teams play just six or seven home games a year, it might seem bizarre for college football to struggle with fan engagement. But it's a real thing.