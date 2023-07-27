Bisciotti: Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey carted off field during practice with knee injury
NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti reports that Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey was carted off field during practice with a knee injury.
The 28-year-old was reportedly defending Tyreek Hill on a pass play when the training camp injury occurred.
