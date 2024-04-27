Bisballe City: Lake City's MacKenzie Bisballe guides 2023-24 girls basketball Dream Team as Player of the Year

Apr. 27—LAKE CITY — It's advisable to be prepared and come ready to play when competing against the Bisballe family in anything. Be it board games or basketball.

"MacKenzie and my brother are all close in age. Everything we do is competitive, and it just carried over throughout our life," Rylie Bisballe said. "I am the most competitive one, but I'm sure they will say themselves, too."

Eight of the Bisballes have played basketball for Lake City High School, and four of them — MacKenzie, Alie, Chloe and Rylie — have helped the girls basketball team reach new heights.

But few know the Bisballe family like Lake City girls varsity basketball head coach Bill Tisron.

"It's the end of an era," Tisron said. "It's been eight straight years that I've coached one of their daughters in basketball. The Bisballes are amazing people, and MacKenzie is just like her parents."

Tisron just wrapped up his 10th season as the Lake City girls basketball coach; and during that time, he was MacKenzie's fourth-grade teacher.

MacKenzie's passion and dedication to basketball helped her land a basketball scholarship to Grand Valley State University to play with Rylie, her older sister, next season, making it the first time the two will get to play together.

"It's a great opportunity. I'm excited for not only (MacKenzie) to be here, but the fact we haven't ever been able to play on the same team," Rylie said.

The impact MacKenzie had on and off the court at Lake City helped her snatch the 2023-24 Record-Eagle Girls Basketball Player of the Year award.

The Bisballe legacy at Lake City started with Rylie and her cousin Chloe. Rylie played from 2016-20, and Chloe played from 2018-22. During their time, they helped the Trojans to a Division 3 state semifinal appearance in 2019.

Chloe's brothers, Wyatt and Hunter, spent time on the boy's basketball team along with MacKenzie's brother, Gavin. With MacKenzie and Alie graduating, Alie's brother Corbin — who is a freshman — will be the last remaining Bisballe at Lake City.

Rylie and Chloe, during their time, placed themselves in school record books.

Rylie held seven all-time school records, and Chloe is top five for all-time 3-pointers made with 50 after graduating in 2022.

MacKenzie will graduate Lake City High School having broken six out of seven of those records and surpassing Chloe's record with 66 3-pointers made.

"We are a pretty competitive family, so we always joke with MacKenzie by saying, 'Come on Kenz, you're not going to beat them,'" Rylie said laughing. "I am glad that it's her, and it doesn't bother me that she broke them."

The Grand Valley commit wrapped her career as Lake City's all-time scoring leader with 1,591 career points, and she finished with the most points in a single season with 620 — breaking her junior season record.

MacKenzie also had 30-point games, including 31 in the regional championship game against Sanford Meridian.

A lot of what MacKenzie produced on the court her senior season was because of her teammates and having Alie by her side. Alie spent her freshman season at Houghton Lake High School — despite several tries from MacKenzie to convince her to transfer.

"I knew that we were going to be good and if we had her, we'd be even better because we'd have a good post player," MacKenzie said.

Alie stayed put to play with her sister, Macy; but after stronger convincing from MacKenzie, she made the switch her sophomore year. However, Michigan High School Athletic Association transfer rules forced Alie to sit out her sophomore year.

"I tried to convince her to move before high school, but that didn't work," MacKenzie said with a laugh.

The connection between the two was like clockwork because they've been teammates on their Amateur Athletic Union basketball team, the Michigan Mystics.

Alie said after defeating Elk Rapids in the Division 3 state quarterfinals at Houghton Lake High School that transferring to play with MacKenzie was the best decision she made.

MacKenzie noted basketball doesn't define her, but it has been a part of her life since the third grade. MacKenzie started playing AAU basketball for a local northern Michigan squad in fifth grade.

After playing for Northern Pride from sixth to seventh grade, she joined the Mystics in eighth grade where the chemistry between her and Alie began.

MacKenzie and Alie, during their two years together, racked up a 49-6 overall record, captured two Highland Conference titles, two district titles, one regional title and a trip to the Final Four at the Breslin Center at Michigan State University.

With no more Bisballes for Tisron to coach, he's already begun to think about what the team would look like without them. He admits it'll be a slow start, but knows the players on the team want to continue what the Bisballes have instilled.

"The coach's mind goes into attack on what we need to do for next year," Tisron said. "It'll be different, especially without MacKenzie."

MacKenzie's influence off the court is what Tisron said he'll miss the most. The senior phenom volunteers at the elementary school and several students have fallen in love with basketball because of MacKenzie.

"My four sixth-grade girls were team managers this year, and they all loved MacKenzie," Tisron said. "They wanted to wear MacKenzie's number during the season. They even pushed their parents to let them play AAU basketball this year because they want to be good like MacKenzie."

MacKenzie's impact in Lake City still rings as the growth in basketball continues.

"I'm definitely going to miss it," MacKenzie said about her time at Lake City. "Looking back at the memories or even pictures on my camera roll, what a fun year for us to go that far and the experience — especially for the younger girls who got pulled up."

DREAM TEAM

MacKenzie Bisballe, Lake City, Sr. (Player of the Year)

The Grand Valley State University commit broke records and created a pathway for future players. MacKenzie finished her senior season with an Associated Press Division 3 first-team all-state nod along with other honors after racking up 22 points and 6.9 rebounds a game. Bisballe was a floor general and knew when to turn on the gas.

Lucia France, Traverse City Central, Jr.

The Trojans had a memorable 2023-24 season as they captured their first district title since 2006. The Big North Conference Player of the Year and Associated Press Division 1 second-team all-stater played a pivotal role in helping the Trojans capture the school's first Big North Conference title since 2016-17, going 10-0. France was a walking double-double with 14.2 points and 10 boards a game along with two steals.

Kendall Standfest, Elk Rapids, Sr.

Make this the second straight all-region Dream Team nod for the Elk Rapids AP Division 3 first-team all-stater. Standfest helped the Elks return to the regional championship game against Lake City, but fell short. Standfest landed on first-team all-Lake Michigan after racking up over 1,000 career points by averaging 19 points, 10 boards, 3.5 assists and 3.9 steals per game.

Evelyn VanTol, Frankfort, Sr.

VanTol made it difficult for defenders inside the paint to play defense or box her out as she racked up seven boards a game. Her offensive and defensive game helped the Panthers reach the D4 Final Four after scoring 30 in the regional championship game against Gaylord St. Mary. The senior center was recognized by the Associated Press as a Division 4 second-team all-stater and first-team all-Northwest Conference.

Eleanor Valkner, Glen Lake, Sr.

The AP Division 4 second-team all-stater wrapped up her senior season averaging 13.5 points and 11.7 rebounds a game. Valkner is leaving Glen Lake with another first-team all-Northwest Conference nod.

Lauren Wilder, Manton, Sr.

Wilder's junior season was cut short because of an ACL injury, but she finished her senior season with a district title and an AP Division 3 all-state honorable mention nod. Despite only playing for four games during the 2022-23 season, she still eclipsed 1,000 career points her senior year after averaging 19.2 points a game along with 7.4 boards a game.

Payton Glasby, Gaylord St. Mary, So.

In just her second season, Glasby received a Division 3 all-state honorable mention and first-team all-Ski Valley Conference nod after racking 16.7 points and seven rebounds a game. Glasby helped the Snowbirds capture the school's fourth straight district title.

Olivia Flynn, Harbor Springs, Jr. (Offensive Player of the Year)

The junior said during the season she idolized Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark scoring ability; and just like Clark did at Iowa, Flynn shot the lights out and broke school records. The Division 4 Associated Press first-team all-stater surpassed Harbor Springs' all-time scoring record with 1,758 points and all-time assist record. Flynn averaged 26.2 points per game, shooting 35.1% from the 3-point line and seven assists a game. She is recognized as the third-best guard in the state by recruiting polls. Her talents thus far with a season remaining helped her lock in eight full-ride scholarships — two Division 1 and six Division 2 schools.

Alie Bisballe, Lake City, Sr. (Defensive Player of the Year)

Trying to get a layup with a 6-foot-5 center waiting was a difficult task. Bisballe finished the season averaging four blocks a game. Having a tower at the center position helped the Trojans reach the Division 3 state semifinals for the first time since 2019. The University of Wisconsin commit racked up a bevy of honors, including D4 Associated Press first-team all-state and first-team all-Highland Conference.

Lorelei Zielinski, Traverse City Central, Fr. (Freshman of the Year)

Coming off the bench for the Trojans, the freshmen center has a bright future for ahead of her. Zielinski had several games where she collected double-doubles and as the season progressed, she became a huge part of the offense. After racking up 9.6 points and 8.6 rebounds a game she received second-team all-Big North Conference nod.

Tim Reznich, Frankfort (Coach of the Year)

Reznich helped Frankfort return to the Division 4 Final Four for the first time since 2015. He got a team to buy into what he was selling; and despite finishing third in the Big North Conference, they made a splash in the postseason. The 22-year head coach guided the Panthers to a 22-6 overall record.

SECOND TEAM

Jakiah Brumfield, Traverse City Central, Jr.

Brumfield was a force on the court; and when she gets on the fast break, there was no slowing her down. Her attitude and will to win helped the Trojans grind out a close win in the district championship game against Alpena. Brumfield landed on the first-team all-Big North Conference list after racking up 11.3 points and six assists a game.

Adrianna Spranger, Traverse City St. Francis, Sr.

Spranger left it all out on the court her final season while averaging 8.6 points and 2.2 steals a game. Her efforts earned her a spot on the first-team all-Lake Michigan Conference list.

Mikayla Thompson, Traverse City West, Sr.

Thompson's effort on the court every game was noticeable despite how the game went. The senior guard averaged 9.7 points and 2.8 steals per game. Thompson helped the Titans win their first district game since 2021-22. She earned a spot on the second-team all-Big North Conference list.

Morgan Bergquist, Elk Rapids, Sr.

Bergquist wasn't afraid to go toe-to-toe with the Bisballes on defense in the Division 3 state quarterfinals game. The senior Elk ended her senior season averaging 13.5 points and 6.7 boards a game, enough to earn a first-team all-Lake Michigan Conference nod.

Elly Sexton, Brethren, Sr.

Sexton will be remembered forever in Brethren after helping the Bobcats capture their first district title since 1983. Sexton surpassed her 10 points-a-game average in the district championship by scoring 17 points. Sexton also had 20 points and 20 rebounds in a game against Pentwater earlier in the season.

Abbey Wright, Charlevoix, Sr.

Wright received her first-ever Division 3 all-state honorable mention after helping the Rayders reach the district championship game. Wright finished her final season averaging a double-double with 20.6 points and 11.9 rebounds a game.

THIRD TEAM

Alice Amstutz, Brethren, Jr.

The senior Bobcat made waves this season by being a key player in their first district title in 41 years. Her effort landed her on the first-team all-West Michigan D list after racking up 9.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 3.5 steals a game.

Savina Anhalt, Frankfort, Jr.

The junior guard had herself a junior season by helping the Panthers reach the Division 4 state semifinals. The second-team all-Northwest honoree racked up 11.5 points per game, but her defensive presence with three blocks and 3.8 steals a game helped the Panthers' postseason run.

Jayna Edmondson, Manistee, Sr.

Edmondson led the Mariners with 14.4 points a game. Her scoring ability landed her a spot on the first-team all-West Michigan Conference list.

Lydia Fosmore, Glen Lake, Fr.

The young phenom showed what she's capable of in her first season on varsity. Fosmore averaged 13 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, earning her spot on the first-team all-Northwest Conference list.

Aubrey Hiller, Manton, Fr.

Hiller was proved right out of the gates that she will be a force on the court during her prep tenure. The freshman averaged 14.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.4 assists per game, earning her Highland Conference first-team honors and a BCAM's Best honorable mention.

Kaylee Jeffers, Gaylord St. Mary, So.

Jeffers played a pivotal role in helping the Snowbirds snatch their eighth straight district title by averaging 14.3 points and with 4.3 assists a game.

Caitlyn Matelski, Petoskey, Jr.

Matelski helped her squad reach the regional semifinals for the first time since the 2020-21 season. Matelski averaged a double-double with 13.4 points and 11.6 boards a game, which helped her receive first-team all-Big North Conference.

FOURTH TEAM

Maddy Biller, Brethren, Sr.

Biller had a way to get the ball to her teammates by averaging 6.6 assists along with nine points a game, earning her a spot on the second-team West Michigan D Conference list.

Stella Estes, Brethren, Jr.

Estes racked up eight points and 6.82 boards a game.

Grace Kidd, Brethren, Sr.

Kidd in her final year landed on second-team all-West Michigan D Conference after scoring 8.9 points and 3.4 assists a game. Her efforts on the court helped the Bobcats claim their first district title since 1983.

Jayden Marlatt, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Sr.

The Ski Valley Conference Player of the Year capped off her senior season racking up 12.2 points and 3.2 assists a game.

Callie Sinke, Onekama, 8th Grade

To be an eighth grader on the varsity team and lead in team points (14.5) and boards (8.9) is a good sign of what's to expect from the young phenom. Sinke helped her squad reach the district finals before falling short against Frankfort. She also landed on first-team all-Northwest Conference.

Makayla Watkins, Grayling, Sr.

Watkins averaged a double-double on the court by scoring 18.3 points and collecting 10.3 rebounds a game. Her domination on the court landed her a first-team all-Lake Michigan nod.

FIFTH TEAM

Kara Johnson, Benzie Central, Sr.

Johnson led the Huskies in points by scoring 13.2 a game. Her efforts on the court landed her a first-team Northwest Conference nod.

Delana Kirt, Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Sr.

Kirt helped the Eagles earn a Division 4 all-state ranking while putting up 12 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.6 steals a game.

Libby McCarthy, Manistee, Sr.

Despite an early exit in districts, McCarthy landed on first-team all-West Michigan Conference, contributing 10.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.9 steals per game.

Avery Parker, Gaylord, Sr.

Although her season was cut short because of injury, Parker was shooting lights out by averaging 28 points along with eight boards a game; for that, she earned special mention in the all-Big North Conference list.

Emilee Robinson, Kingsley, So.

Robinson earned first-team all-Northwest Conference after averaging 10.7 points and three steals a game.

Olivia Sexton, Brethren, Jr.

Sexton was a valuable asset to the Bobcats' chances at snatching a district title, contributing 5.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game.

SIXTH TEAM

Kyla Barnowski, Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Jr.

Barnowski was the Eagles' leading scorer, contributing 13 points while collecting 7.8 boards and 3.4 assists per game.

Leah Fleis, Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Sr.

Fleis averaged 10 points and 7.5 boards a game. Her impact came from the defensive side by helping the Eagles hold opponents to 31.5 a game.

Mallory Lowe, Leland, Sr.

The senior Comet racked up 15.3 points and 5.7 steals a game. Her efforts on the court landed her second-team all-Northwest Conference.

Kayla McCoy, Mesick, Sr.

McCoy wrapped up her senior season racking up 13.3 points, 3.4 assists, and 3.2 steals a game. The senior Bulldog scored double figures in 18 of her 22 games played.

Stefi Reskevics, Harbor Springs, Fr.

Reskevics landed on first-team all-Lake Michigan Conference in her first go-around on varsity after helping the Rams to their first district title since 2015.

Anna Kemp, Charlevoix, Sr.

Kemp landed on the first-team all-Lake Michigan Conference list after racking up 8.8 points and 6.4 rebounds a game.

HONORABLE MENTION

Grace Bohrer, Traverse City West, So.; Sophie Hardy, TC St. Francis, Sr.; Kylie Ball, TC Central, So; Megan Pavwoski, Grand Traverse Academy, Jr; Cali D'Amour, Grayling, Jr.; Payton Grant, McBain, So; Paige Gutzowski, Brethren, Sr.; Payton Hogan, Lake City, Sr.; Addie Jarosz, Frankfort, So.; Paige Keiser, Harbor Springs, Sr.; Ella Knudsen, Leland, Jr.; Ava Mauntler, Onekama, Fr; Addison McDonald, Gaylord, So.; Kayla Milarch, Buckley, So.; Ally Plum, Elk Rapids, Sr.; Jessie Pugh, Glen Lake, Jr.; Bryleigh Rummer, Harbor Springs, So.; Madelyn Schamanek, Cadillac, Sr.; Hunter Shellenbarger, Elk Rapids, Jr.; Chrissy Whims, Kingsley, Sr.