Birthday bash ignites Forest Hills' four homer outburst in win over Central Cambria

May 9—EBENSBURG — Forest Hills sophomore Morgan Gdula had never hit a home run in her high school career prior to a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference West game at Central Cambria Wednesday.

What better time to reach the milestone than on her 16th birthday?

In a surprise morning text, Gdula's great-grandmother, Irene Seese, sent happy birthday wishes and then told Morgan to "hit a big home run."

When the Rangers shortstop cleared the center-field fence in the top of the sixth inning at Central Cambria, she broke open a scoreless game and set off a rare string of four consecutive solo home runs that propelled Forest Hills to a 6-0 win.

"This morning, I got a text from my great-grandparents," Gdula said. "They don't really know technology, so I was surprised to get it. She said, 'Happy Birthday. Go hit a big home run.'

"I texted her back and was like, 'Ha, ha. Yeah. I'll just put the ball in play first.' Coming out here to do it, it was very nice for my team."

Junior right-handed pitcher Avery Smiach followed Gdula's shot with a long drive down the left-field line that landed in the parking lot. Catcher Mylee Gdula homered to center, and first baseman Ana Spangler connected on another drive to center to make it 4-0.

The Rangers added a pair of tallies in the top of the seventh.

The run production was plenty for Smiach, who only allowed a single by Central Cambria's Sophia Blasko to lead off the second inning.

Smiach struck out 13 and had no walks while facing 22 Red Devils batters — one over the minimum.

"Avery came ready to go," Forest Hills coach Krista Hershberger said. "Her changeup was on the best it's been on all season. That was huge in this game. They have good hitters and keeping them off-balance was key."

Smiach had two strikeouts in each of the first five innings. She struck out the side in the sixth.

The Rangers (14-2, 11-0 LHAC West) retired the Red Devils (14-5, 6-5) in order in the seventh via two ground outs and a pop up.

"My curve is my go-to pitch and I love throwing my curveball," Smiach said, "but I knew I had to stay contained and just throw strikes.

"They are a good-hitting team. I just had to trust my defense behind me, put it in play, know they had my back and just do what my team needed me to do."

Central Cambria starting pitcher Rowyn Ruddek also was impressive. Through five innings, the freshman allowed only one hit, an infield single.

But the Rangers' long-distance success in the sixth chased Rowyn Ruddek with the score 3-0. Junior Aubrey Ruddek relieved in the sixth, and Keira Link entered in relief in the seventh.

"Rowyn is a freshman and she's going to learn from that," Central Cambria coach Stephen Ruddek said. "She's been throwing really well for us. I think they had a little too much experience there, and they knew what to do.

"She was hitting her spots.

"They just hit the pitches where they needed to."

Morgan Gdula walked and Smiach singled in the seventh, with both scoring after bases-loaded walks.

"Forest Hills is where they're at for a reason," Coach Ruddek said. "Avery is a phenomenal pitcher. We've known that all along. We expected that we were going to struggle there.

"I thought we would have adjusted a little better with our bats, but unfortunately we didn't. They did."

Morgan Gdula's home run had the Rangers fans cheering loudly as she circled the bases, pumping her fist in the air after rounding first.

"It was contagious," Hershberger said. "I told them we've got to get our intensity up this (sixth) inning. We've got to do something. I told Morgan, 'Any way you can get on.' That was the best way."

Morgan Gdula, Smiach, Mylee Gdula and Spangler each stood near the dugout while holding home run balls as a photographer, coaches and fans snapped photos after the game.

Morgan and Mylee Gdula are sisters.

Mylee Gdula, a 2023 all-state selection, hit a pair of home runs in Monday's 4-0 victory over Chestnut Ridge.

"Definitely, her momentum stuck with everybody," Smiach said of Morgan Gdula's first career homer. "We all just knew this was a big game and we wanted to come out with the win. The home run definitely brought a spark to our team and we just kept it going."

