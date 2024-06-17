Birmingham Stallions win inaugural UFL title for third straight championship

They are a Spring Football dynasty.

The Birmingham Stallions throttled the San Antonio Brahmas, 25-0, on Sunday in St. Louis. The victory gave Skip Holtz’s Stallions the UFL title. Tack it on to the pair of championships won in the USFL, and you have a title trifecta.

The victory avenged the lone loss of Birmingham’s season.

The Brahmas had downed the Stallions 18-9 in Week 9.

League MVP Adrian Martinez rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another in the title romp.

The Panthers downed the Panthers in the playoffs before crushing the Brahmas. They outscored their foes 53-0 after falling behind Michigan 18-3 in the USFL Conference championship game.

The shutout by Birmingham was the first in any UFL game in its inaugural season.

Some Stallions highlights:

After review, the TD is confirmed and the @USFLStallions add on another! 🙌 Adrian Martinez picks up his second rushing TD of the day 💪 pic.twitter.com/8uUQpUI1TD — United Football League (@TheUFL) June 16, 2024

The drone cam view of the Adrian Martinez’s TD run 🎥🔥@USFLStallions pic.twitter.com/FttSvZJvyE — United Football League (@TheUFL) June 16, 2024

The big man with the big grab 😤 Jordan Thomas makes it 16-0 for the @USFLStallions 🐎 pic.twitter.com/fZZM8FSEuL — United Football League (@TheUFL) June 16, 2024

THE @USFLStallions ARE ON THE BOARD FIRST 🐎@_gman12 with 6 👏 pic.twitter.com/ExqwUw7uE1 — United Football League (@TheUFL) June 16, 2024

