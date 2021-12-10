Birmingham Squadron vs. Lakeland Magic - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Birmingham Squadron vs. Lakeland Magic, 12/09/2021
Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson reportedly would "strongly consider" waiving his no-trade clause for three teams.
Steve Nash humorously praised Warriors star Steph Curry while talking about Curry passing Ray Allen for most three-pointers made.
Klay Thompson and the Warriors know James Wiseman has a long NBA future ahead of him.
“After being separated for almost a year, Molly (Qerim) and I have officially decided to go out separate ways,” Jalen Rose said on social media.
Umm...it's safe to say CC Sabathia doesn't want to hear another peep about Clint Frazier and the Yankees.
Kuir, who is 21 inches taller than the opposing team's point guard, helped Belfry advance in the 15th region playoffs on Tuesday.
Jeff Hardy has been released by WWE following an incident at a live event over the weekend.
The Pacers are reportedly considering trading Myles Turner (and Domantas Sabonis and Caris LeVert).
An epic one-liner from Bill Belichick.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had the perfect response on facing 49ers' Nick Bosa, his good friend and former teammate, on Sunday.
Draymond Green knows Steph Curry changed the game of basketball forever.
In an exclusive interview with our Chris Forsberg, former Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge shared his thoughts on Boston's rough start, how Brad Stevens is handling his old job and whether he'd be open to an NBA return.
Over the following few days, fans would go crazy trying to guess his current weight, but ESPN's Tim MacMahon seems to have found the answer. According to his sources, Zion is at 330 pounds right now, which puts him among the heaviest players in NBA ...
Will you forgive Freeman for the comments he made? What was behind it all anyway? #GoBucks
An ESPN trade suggestion has Damian Lillard going to the Philadelphia 76ers, but not for Ben Simmons.
The college football coaching landscape has changed significantly in recent weeks, with several big-name hires. Which schools finished at the head of the class?
Seth Curry was asked if he'd like to see brother Steph break the NBA's all-time 3-point record against his Sixers.
A mother has been charged after allegedly instructing her daughter to hit a fellow basketball player during a youth basketball game in Garden Grove.
Steve Kerr and Jordan Poole know just how important a big night in the G League can be for Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga.
Oregon is willing to kick the tires of a possible Chip Kelly reunion in Eugene.