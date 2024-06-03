Birmingham Southern magical season ends in D-III World Series

EASTLAKE, OHIO (WHNT) — The Birmingham Southern Panther’s season ended on Sunday after losing 11-10 to Wisconsin-Whitewater in the Division III College World Series.

With the institution announcing its closing, the community and even fans from across the globe tuned in to witness the matchup.

I don’t feel sadness right now and I mean it,” said coach Jay Weisberg, who took over BSC’s program in 2007 and built it into one of the nation’s strongest at the D-III level. “The ride that these guys have given me this year has been absolutely incredible.

The Panthers took an early 10-5 lead, but Wisconsin-Whitewater was able to counter with two runs in the seventh, three in the eighth and a walk-off homer.

“I know a lot of people have pride in their schools and they should,” he said. “We aren’t different than many. But it’s such a beautiful place, physically. We have the best sunsets in the world. The message about Birmingham-Southern is that it changed lives. It was a place where people came as young men and women and left as mature men and women, said Weisberg.

Even though the Panthers won’t return home with a trophy they sure did make sure the world will never forget Birmingham Southern College.

