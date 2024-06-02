Birmingham-Southern closed for good on Friday. But its baseball team continues its Cinderella run in the DIII World Series

A day after the school closed for good, Birmingham-Southern College’s name is still being carried across the chest of the school’s baseball team and creating headlines across the US.

Despite the school shuttering its doors due to financial difficulties, the Panthers defeated Randolph-Macon 9-7 on Saturday with a walk-off home run in Eastlake, Ohio to stay alive in the Division III College World Series.

They completed their win in dramatic fashion when, with the score tied 7-7 heading into the bottom of the ninth inning, first baseman Jackson Webster hit a two-run walk-off home run to continue on the school’s “Cinderella story.”

It sparked delirious scenes in the crowd and at watch parties back in Birmingham while Webster was mobbed by his teammates who were all waiting for him at home plate.

“Baseball miracle, right?” Webster said, per the NCAA. “The storybook isn’t finished. It’s a hard pill to swallow. We don’t have anything to go back to so we take the field like we don’t have anything to lose. And a team that has nothing to lose is a team that’s hard to beat.”

The Panthers had jumped to an early 4-0 lead by the bottom of the third but faltered in the middle innings after a series of mistakes and trailed 7-4 by the eighth. After losing their opening game on Friday, they had to win this one to remain in the tournament and even their head coach Jan Weisberg had doubts creep into his mind.

“You just had the feeling of this is how it’s going to end,” he said afterwards, according to the NCAA. “What this team has been through in particular … with all that we’ve had hanging on our heads, there had to be some thoughts.

“I’ll admit it happened to me for a brief second in between innings. I started thinking about what am I going to say, am I going to keep it together? And I just told myself stop, just stop.”

Birmingham-Southern third baseman Mitch Austin fields a ball during practice earlier this week. - Sue Ogrocki/AP

Then, all three of their pinch hitters delivered at the plate in the ninth inning, giving Webster an opportunity to seal the victory, though on his first swing he mistimed his effort so badly that he tapped his chest to apologize. He connected on the third pitch, however, and sent it over the left field wall for a famous win.

The Panthers will play Wisconsin-Whitewater on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET, and should they win that match, they will play again on Monday for a place in the national championship game. Should they lose, it will mark the end of an improbable run despite the difficult circumstances.

Birmingham-Southern was a private liberal arts school, located in Birmingham, Alabama, which opened its doors in 1856. In March, the school announced it would close and then the baseball team went on a miraculous run to clinch a spot in the DIII College World Series with the help of a GoFundMe page.

Along with the GoFundMe page, Topps announced earlier this week it was producing trading cards featuring Birmingham-Southern’s baseball team with proceeds going to the program. Topps also said it was giving some cards to “distribute to players, friends & family.”

