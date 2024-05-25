Birmingham Southern Baseball advances to DIII College World Series, amid school closure

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — The Birmingham Southern College Baseball team is advancing to the DIII World Series that will be played in Eastlake, Ohio.

The DIII World Series is scheduled to take place on Friday, May 31, Yet, the Panthers will represent a school that will be closing its doors on the same day.

The decision to close comes over a year after BSC officials admitted the institution was $38 million in debt. Looking to the Alabama Legislature for help, BSC did not receive any assistance, and a decision to close was made.

Birmingham Southern College alumni share reaction amid schools closing

During difficult times, the Panthers Baseball team has gone 18-4 since learning that the school was shutting its doors. Before the announcement, the Panthers held an undefeated 13-0 record.

Recently, Birmingham-Southern College swept its three-game super regional series with Denison University on Saturday in Granville, Ohio.

A goal of $50,000 is in progress being raised for the Panthers Baseball team to help with funds connected to the trip.

If you would like to support the Panthers will their travel expenses and Championships rings costs, you can donate to the Panthers Baseball Gofundme here. Any remaining or leftover funds will go to the BSC baseball staff to help in their next steps.

Birmingham-Southern last played in the D-III College World Series in 2019. Birmingham Southern College was founded in 1856.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.