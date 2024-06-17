Birmingham And Rangers Risk Losing Out On Midfielder As MLS Club Start Talks

Rangers and Birmingham City face competition for Marc Leonard as an MLS club have opened talks about a move, according to the Athletic.

The 22-year-old midfielder from Scotland has been impressive over his two separate loan spells in League One with Northampton Town, managing 97 appearances overall.

Manager Jon Brady refused to drop him even once last season and Leonard did not disappoint him, scoring five goals and setting up six goals for his team-mates.

Scottish giants Rangers have been credited with an interest in Leonard, while Birmingham, now in League One, are prepared to splash the cash on him.

The pair though risk losing out on the midfielder as another interested club have swung into action.

At least one MLS club have started discussions with Brighton to sign Leonard, who has a year left on his contract with the Seagulls.

Leonard could be attracted to the idea of heading to the MLS to continue his career.

With the summer transfer window now officially open for business, clubs interested in Leonard will have to step up their efforts of risk losing out on him.