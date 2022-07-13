Birmingham radio hosts predict Auburn’s 2022 record

Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin has had to deal with this share of criticism this offseason from the national media. In turn, Auburn’s football program has received low expectations heading into the fall.

So when anyone shares a positive opinion about Auburn football, it usually goes a long way.

On the Tuesday edition of “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” on Jox 94.5 in Birmingham, hosts Cole Cubelic and Greg McElroy made their predictions for Auburn’s 2022 record, with both predicting the Tigers to go 8-4.

Former Auburn lineman Cole Cubelic said that he thinks Auburn could win their first five games of the season, to which the McElroy, the former Alabama quarterback agreed by saying that it was “paramount.”

“If you got that, and then you drop the Georgia game, then I think you need to go 2-2 in the next 4,” Cubelic said. “Ole Miss on the road, Arkansas, Mississippi State on the road, A&M.”

When giving his takes on Auburn’s schedule, McElroy says that he feels optimistic that Auburn will begin their upward trend this season.

“When you actually look at it, and this is not being a Birmingham radio station, when you honestly get down to brass tacks, are we giving them a couple of games that other people probably wouldn’t?” McElroy said. “Penn State, I don’t think everyone’s going to give them that game. I don’t think everyone’s going to give them Arkansas. I don’t know how many people are going to give them Ole Miss, or even A&M.”

Auburn will have to play the role of “spoiler” this season in order to have a successful year. On3 recently revealed their SEC power rankings for the 2022 season, where they placed Auburn at No. 12 out of 14 teams.

