Birmingham City's poor run against Cardiff City
Here are the Opta stats ahead of tonight's Championship match between Birmingham City and Cardiff City.
Birmingham City have won just one of their last 10 league meetings with Cardiff City (D3 L6) though that sole win did come in the reverse fixture this season (1-0).
Cardiff City are unbeaten across their last four away league games against Birmingham City (W2 D2) whilst also scoring two or more goals in each of the last three, including a 2-0 victory in this fixture last season.
Each of Birmingham’s last six league games at St Andrew’s have been decided by a one-goal margin (W3 L3), with the Blues beating Preston 1-0 in their most recent such game there.
Cardiff have won four of their last six away league games in midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday), though have lost two of their last three such games.
Five of Cardiff’s last eight Championship goals away from home have come from corners, while 10 of their 22 overall on the road in the competition in 2023-24 have come that way (45%).