Birmingham City ‘Working Overtime’ On Transfer Swoops

Birmingham City are ‘working overtime’ to bring in bodies to the club amid swoops for two midfielders, .

Despite having been relegated into League One, Birmingham’s owners are backing the club financially with a £20m budget for the season.

They want to make sure that Blues’ stay in the third tier is as brief as possible, following a disastrous campaign in the Championship last term.

Both Burnley’s Scott Twine and Brighton’s Marc Leonard are being chased by Birmingham.

And it is suggested that Birmingham are ‘working overtime’ to make signings soon.

The club are currently chasing Burnley man Twine, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Bristol City.

Brighton midfielder Leonard was plying his trade in League One last term and impressed at Northampton Town.

Birmingham face opposition for both players, but if Blues do lose out then it will not be through lack of trying or lack of financial commitment.