Birmingham City vs Coventry City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Birmingham City face Coventry City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Birmingham City FC 1 - 0 Coventry City FC

Birmingham City vs Coventry City

15:15

Own Goal by Bobby Thomas, Coventry City. Birmingham City 1, Coventry City 0.

Birmingham City vs Coventry City

15:13

Attempt saved. Paik Seung-Ho (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Birmingham City vs Coventry City

15:13

Tyler Roberts (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Birmingham City vs Coventry City

15:13

Foul by Keshi Anderson (Birmingham City).

Birmingham City vs Coventry City

15:13

Attempt missed. Milan van Ewijk (Coventry City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kasey Palmer following a fast break.

Birmingham City vs Coventry City

15:13

Attempt blocked. Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ethan Laird.

Birmingham City vs Coventry City

15:10

Foul by Joel Latibeaudiere (Coventry City).

Birmingham City vs Coventry City

15:09

Attempt missed. Koji Miyoshi (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the centre of the box.

Birmingham City vs Coventry City

15:07

Attempt missed. Tyler Roberts (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Birmingham City vs Coventry City

15:07

Attempt blocked. Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Keshi Anderson with a cross.

Birmingham City vs Coventry City

15:05

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Dion Sanderson.

Birmingham City vs Coventry City

15:05

Attempt saved. Milan van Ewijk (Coventry City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kasey Palmer.

Birmingham City vs Coventry City

15:03

First Half begins.

Birmingham City vs Coventry City

14:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Birmingham City vs Coventry City

14:00

