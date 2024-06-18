Birmingham City Star Still Mulling Blues Contract Offer

John Ruddy is mulling over a contract offer from Birmingham City amidst interest from other clubs, according to the Birmingham Mail.

Ruddy was the first-choice goalkeeper for Birmingham last season and is still well-liked at the club despite their relegation from the Championship.

He will be out of contract at the end of the month and Birmingham are keen to retain his experience in their squad.

The Blues want Ruddy in the squad when they start in League One next season and have offered him an extension.

The 37-year-old is carefully deliberating over whether to accept the deal from Birmingham and stay at the Midlands club.

It has been claimed that there are several other clubs, including Blackburn Rovers, who are interested in the veteran goalkeeper as well.

Birmingham are pushing to convince him to stay and play a part in getting them promoted back to the Championship.

The club are also without a senior goalkeeper in their squad at the moment after releasing Neil Etheridge at the end of last season.

Birmingham do have an interest in Hull City goalkeeper Ryan Allsop.