Birmingham City sign former Leicester City midfielder Baker

Birmingham City have completed the signing of former Leicester City midfielder Ava Baker on a free transfer.

The Blues announced the news via a post on their official club website this evening.

Baker joins Birmingham City just days after leaving her former club. She has signed a three-year deal with the Blues.

The midfielder came through the academy system at Leicester City and she made her senior debut for the club as a 16-year-old in an FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup fixture against Manchester City in January 2022. Baker went on to make 19 appearances for The Foxes in the Barclays Women’s Super League and she scored her only league goal in a 1-0 victory at Brighton & Hove Albion in the 2022/2023 season.

Baker announced her Leicester City departure last week and she has now made the short trip across the Midlands to Birmingham City.

After joining the Blues, Baker said “I’m really happy to be here and can’t wait to get started. The Club’s ambitions match mine and I’m one that thrives off getting better and doing well, not just for myself, but for the team as well.

“I’m really excited, new beginnings and I can’t wait. I’m excited to meet everyone, play football and do my thing.”

Baker becomes Birmingham City’s first signing of the summer transfer window.