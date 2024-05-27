Birmingham City midfielder Agg signs new deal

Birmingham City midfielder Lily Agg has signed a one-year contract extension with the club with the option of a further year.

WSL Full-Time were informed of the news via an official club press release from the Blues this afternoon.

Agg joined Birmingham City on a free transfer last summer after leaving former club London City Lionesses. The midfielder played an important role for the Blues this term. Agg made 25 appearances for the club in all competitions in which she scored six goals.

After missing out on promotion back to the Barclays Women’s Super League this season, Birmingham City will be looking to come back stronger in 2024/2025 and Agg will be hoping to make a real impact in the centre of the pitch.

After extending her contract at St Andrew’s, Agg said “We’ve got a very good team, and a very good environment. The foundations that are being put in place make it a really exciting time to be here.

“The players are one of the biggest reasons in wanting to stay here. I’ve loved being here and the girls were so welcoming.”

Birmingham City ended the 2023/2024 campaign in fifth position in the Barclays Women’s Championship table. The club battled to temporarily haul themselves back into the promotion mix after a challenging start to the season.