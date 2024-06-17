Birmingham City Face Serious Serie A Competition For Aberdeen Star

Bologna are ready to rival Birmingham City for the signature of Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Miovski continued to shine at Pittodrie last season despite a season of turmoil at Aberdeen which saw managerial changes and underperformance in the Scottish Premiership.

His exploits did not go unnoticed and Aberdeen could struggle to keep hold of Miovski this summer.

Birmingham are interested in taking the striker south of the border and are prepared to splash the cash, but they now face serious competition from Bologna.

The Italian club are convinced of Miovski’s quality and are prepared to make a move.

Bologna could go as high as a whopping £7m and the striker may be tempted by the prospect of heading to Italy.

They can also offer the Aberdeen man the chance to play in the Champions League.

Bologna’s interest could prove to be a serious issue for Birmingham in their desire to sign the Aberdeen striker.