Birmingham City 3-4 Southampton - Joe Aribo nets injury-time winner in thriller

Joe Aribo's match-winner for Saints was his third goal of the season

Southampton had to twice come from behind before beating 10-man Birmingham City with a winner six minutes into added time.

Birmingham led through Koji Miyoshi before Adam Armstrong cancelled it out, only for Jay Stansfield to restore the hosts' lead with his first goal in seven games.

Inside the space of seven second-half minutes, David Brooks, architect of the visitors' first goal, then scored the second equaliser, Birmingham old boy Che Adams put Southampton in front for the first time - and home defender Dion Sanderson was sent off for a challenge on Will Smallbone.

But, although Juninho Bacuna levelled on 77 minutes after Stansfield had hit the post, Saints had the final word when, from a headed Taylor Harwood-Bellis knockdown from a 96th-minute corner, Joe Aribo found the bottom left corner from close range.

Saints stay fourth - but are two points closer to third-placed Leeds United, who could only draw in the early game at Huddersfield Town.

But Birmingham's second-straight defeat, after losing to another promotion-chasing side Ipswich Town last weekend, leaves them clear of the relegation places only on goal difference.

They are one of four teams on 38 points, including third-from-bottom Stoke City.

Birmingham, still under the caretaker managership of Mark Venus following boss Tony Mowbray's midweek surgery, made a brilliant start.

The hosts scored inside two minutes through Miyoshi's second goal in three games - and his sixth of the season.

Bacuna curled an excellent dipping crossfield ball with his right instep to the right edge of the penalty area - and Miyoshi coolly chested down before running on to guide home a looping right-foot volley just inside the far post.

But Southampton were level on 18 minutes when Brooks threaded in Armstrong in the inside-right channel and the Saints' top scorer netted his third goal in the last four away league games - and his 17th of the season.

Saints got caught on the counter four minutes before the break and Birmingham's top scorer Stansfield was left unattended to rifle the ball into the roof of the net for his 10th goal of the season.

On-loan Fulham striker Jay Stansfield is now into double figures for the season for Birmingham City

But it was all square again on 55 minutes when Smallbone fed Brooks on the left, and the Welshman cut inside and curled in a stunning equaliser.

Then, just four minutes later, Saints led for the first time, with Smallbone again the architect for Adams' 12th strike of the campaign.

And three minutes later Birmingham were down to 10 men when Sanderson was sent off for fouling Smallbone.

It looked like 10-man Birmingham had salvaged a point when Fulham loan man Stansfield hit the post, and Bacuna lashed in the rebound.

But Saints still had another trick up their sleeve and, from Stuart Armstrong's lofted right-wing corner, Harwood-Bellis nodded back across goal and the determined Aribo controlled on his chest before scrambling the ball home as he fell.

Who's next?

Birmingham now face two away games on the trot - at Hull this Tuesday night, then at Millwall next Saturday.

Southampton's next two games are both at home - against Preston North End this Wednesday night and then Sunderland on Saturday.