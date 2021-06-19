U.S. Open:

Watch Round 2 of 2021 U.S. Open live from Torrey Pines

Birmingham basketball coach Nick Halic on winning a City Section title

Eric Sondheimer

It’s time for Episode 43 of Friday Night Live, where Los Angeles Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer joins broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom for a discussion about high school sports in Southern California.

This week's guest is Birmingham basketball coach Nick Halic.

Halic guided the Patriots to the City Section Open Division championship last week.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

