Birmingham Ask About Star But Could Face Bristol City And Sunderland Competition

Birmingham City could face competition from both Bristol City and Sunderland for a midfield target they have already enquired about, according to the Sun.

Blues slipped out of the Championship in the recently concluded season and are now looking to rebuild and bounce back in League One.

Strengthening the squad to back new boss Chris Davies is a priority and the club are looking towards Burnley midfielder Scott Twine.

The Clarets will cash in on Twine in the approaching summer transfer window and Birmingham have already enquired about him.

However, Blues could face serious competition as both Bristol City and Sunderland could join the hunt.

Sunderland do not have a manager in place yet, but it has not stopped the club’s transfer planning and they could go for Twine.

Bristol City meanwhile finished eleventh in the Championship last term and may be an attractive option for the Burnley man.

Twine spent the second half of last season on loan at the Robins and the club may look for him to return.