Birmingham appoint Spurs' Davies as new manager

Birmingham City have appointed Tottenham Hotspur assistant boss Chris Davies as their new manager on a four-year deal.

Davies, 39, who was a coach at Swansea City, Liverpool, Celtic and Leicester City under Brendan Rodgers, succeeds Tony Mowbray at the newly relegated League One club.

Blues have agreed a compensation package with Spurs as Davies still had two years left on his contract.

The club spoke to over 40 candidates for the job, which became vacant on 21 May when Mowbray confirmed he would not be returning to the role for health reasons.

"From our first meeting, it was clear we were aligned on values and shared our ambition for Blues," said owner and chairman Tom Wagner.

"He is widely respected in the game and fulfils our goal to appoint an ambitious, progressive coach. He is motivated to help redefine the club, the culture, and the playing identity."

Seven bosses in 10 months

Since taking over at St Andrew's 10 months ago, Blues' American owners Knighthead have appointed seven different bosses.

They began the 2023-24 campaign with John Eustace at the helm, before making the decision to look elsewhere.

After a run of six games without a win, Blues then enjoyed two convincing home wins inside a week just before they opted to sack him and appoint Wayne Rooney in early October.

But Rooney's decision to alter the playing style in a bid to satisfy the owners' demand for "no fear football" backfired.

Blues won just two of his 15 games in charge - and he too was sacked on 2 January.

Academy coach Steve Spooner was placed in caretaker charge before the vastly experienced Mowbray's appointment. But, after four wins in eight matches, Mowbray had to take sick leave, initially on a short term basis, with Mark Venus at the helm.

That then became extended when Blues lost five of their six matches under long-time number two Venus, who also went on leave - and they instead turned to former Blues boss Gary Rowett for the final eight games.

But Blues only won three of those last eight matches, their relegation rivals all picked up results - and the club went down to the third tier for only the third time in their history, on 50 points, a bigger total than on three of the previous occasions when they had stayed up.