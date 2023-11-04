Birding, biking and orienteering: get outside with Haywood Rec

Nov. 3—Haywood County Recreation is hosting the following outings this month.

—Birding at Lake Junaluska: Join expert birder Howard Browers for a morning bird walk on Thursday, Nov. 9, at Lake Junaluska. See many migrating birds that wake their winter home right here in Haywood County. Loaner binoculars available for use.

—Mountain Biking: Ride Chestnut Mountain Park trails with an experienced mountain bike instructor from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11. This ride will be on the more technical trails so previous mountain biking experience is recommended. The instructor will give you some basic instruction and safety reminders prior to hitting the trails. Loaner bikes and helmets available.

—Land Navigation: Learn to find your way in the great outdoors from search-and-rescue instructor Steve Kuni on Thursday, Nov. 16. This 6-hour class includes compass reading and learning to orient yourself using map, compass and technology. Class will be held at Allens Creek Park.

Cost is $10 per outing. To register for any of the outings, visit haywoodcountync.gov/recreation. New users will have to create an account. Log in, then click on "General Programs." Or contact recreationandparks@haywoodcountync.gov or 828-452-6789.