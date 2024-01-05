Polar bear dies from bird flu, in first recorded case

Swab samples taken from the dead bear came back positive for the H5N1 strain of the virus - Sylvain Cordier/Getty

A polar bear has been killed by bird flu for the first time on record, authorities in Alaska say.

It is thought the bear, which was found dead in October in Utqiagvik, Alaska’s northernmost region, contracted the disease by feasting on the carcasses of sea birds.

Swab samples were taken from the bear and came back positive last month for the H5N1 strain of avian influenza, which has spread to almost every continent since 2021.

“This is the first polar bear case reported, anywhere,” said Alaska state veterinarian Dr Rob Gerlach.

The death is further evidence of the ability of the H5N1 strain to infect and kill mammals, raising concern that the virus might one day mutate and adapt to spread in humans.

Globally, thousands of sea lions, seals, foxes, and even cats have died as a result of the infection, along with millions of birds.

Although most mammals contract the disease by feasting on dead birds, there is growing evidence that H5N1 can be transmitted directly between certain species.

Last year, scientists found that the virus spreads efficiently between ferrets – the main ‘animal model’ used by researchers in experiments to analyse how respiratory infections could impact humans.

“The number of mammals reported with infections continues to grow,” Dr Geralch said.

In Alaska, other polar bears may have already died of avian flu but gone unrecorded; documenting cases in any wild mammal population can be difficult, especially in a remote and hard-to-reach region like Utqiagvik.

“If an animal dies, especially in the wild up here, it can be scavenged rather quickly by other animals. And so it really is a challenge, trying to find these cases,” said Dr Gerlach.

The presence of bird flu marks a new threat for the Arctic’s diverse range of mammals, many of which are listed as vulnerable to extinction by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, mainly due to the melting of sea ice.

H5N1’s impact has already been felt in the world’s most remote corners. Bird flu was detected in Antarctica for the first time in October, after several wild birds were found dead in the South Georgia territory.

As Antarctica has never recorded an outbreak of the highly pathogenic bird flu, its wild inhabitants are thought to have little immunity to the virus.

Experts fear it could bring “one of the largest ecological disasters of modern times,” if the virus manages to reach remote penguin populations.

