Bipartisan infrastructure bill could face challenges in the House

The bipartisan infrastructure bill is likely to pass the Senate, but faces challenges once it turns over to the House. Jennifer Shutt, a budget and appropriations reporter with CQ Roll Call, joins CBSN's Michael George to discuss the measure and the debt ceiling.

